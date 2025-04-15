'This is not your serial,' Asim Riaz clashes in heated argument with Rubina Dilaik; Know what happened

Fitness reality show Battleground has been grabbing headlines ever since its release. It is winning the hearts of the fans and how. Television actress Rubina Dilaik is currently leading the Mumbai Strikers team on the show, while other teams are captained by Asim Riaz, Rajat Dalal, and Abhishek Malhan. Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is the judge of the reality show. Now, the makers have shared a video where it is seen that tensions arise between Rubina and Asim, after the latter makes a sharp remark, sparking a heated exchange between them.

In the video, a member of Asim Riaz's team, Chandni, struggled with a task, leading to his growing frustration as she failed to follow his guidance. He angrily shouted at her, "What is this? What's your attitude? What have you achieved?"

Rubina stepped in and told Asim that his role is that of a mentor, not a coach. Asim got angry at this and said he is a coach, adding, "You don't know about my real life," directing his words at the actress.

Rubina then pointed out that Asim's actions were bringing Chandni's confidence down, to which he fired back, "Am I breaking her confidence, or is she making me feel like I'm not present? Excuse me, this is not a serial." At this, Rubina got angry and shouted, "Asim, don't go there!"

Earlier, a video from the show went viral where a tense exchange took place between Rubina and one of the contestants. In the video, Rubina shared that an actor must first be a good listener. The contestant fired back, "I feel the same about you, as you aren't listening to me either." This comment did not sit well with Rubina, who responded firmly, "I don't want to be disrespected. Don't talk to me like that. I'm saying this for your own good."

Abhishek chimed in, stating, "You have to understand that when a mentor speaks, it's for your own benefit. You can't speak to a mentor like that."

Battleground is currently streaming on Amazon miniTV through the MX Player app.

