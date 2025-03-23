Raqeeb Se RETURNS: When and where to watch Hadiqa Kiani's women-centric Pakistani drama?
Due to fans' demand, Hadiqa Kiani and Noman Ijaz's women-centric Pakistani drama Raqeeb Se is set to return. Read further to know when and where to watch the show!
Pakistani dramas and their craze has been increasing day by day. The audience in India has showered love on many Pakistani TV dramas. Due to fans' demand, another Pakistani drama, Raqeeb Se, is set to return to Television. Starring a powerful star cast, Raqeeb Se is a deeply emotional tale of love, sacrifice, and the silent struggles of women caught between their past and present.
When and where to watch Hadiqa Kiani's drama Raqeeb Se?
Raqeeb Se makers are set to re-release this hit Pakistani show starring Hadiqa Kiani (essaying Sakina), Noman Ijaz (essaying Maqsood) and more in pivotal roles. The show can be watched from March 27, 2025, on Zindagi DTH.
Official Trailer and Plot of romantic Pakistani drama Raqeeb Se
Raqeeb Se is a deeply emotional story revolving around the lives of women and the men in their lives. Sakina, played effortlessly by Hadiqa Kiani, is a woman bound by societal constraints, personal sacrifices, and quiet resilience.
Beneath her silence lies an unshakable strength that slowly unfolds, proving that true courage isn’t always loud—it’s found in survival, healing, and the will to break free. Raqeeb Se originally premiered from January 20, 2021, to May 26, 2021 on Hum TV. The show received critical acclaim due to its engaging storyline and outstanding performances.
Cast and Crew of Raqeeb Se
The hit Pakistani drama features Sania Saeed as Hajra, Iqra Aziz as Ameera, Saqib Sameer as Insha, and Faryal Mehmood as Rafique, along with Hadiqa and Noman. Helmed by Kashif Nisar, Raqeeb Se is written by Bee Gul. The show is bankrolled by MD Productions.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla as we offer a glance into the Pakistani entertainment world as well!
