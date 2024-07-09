Anupamaa Written Episode Update, July 9: Hasmuk and Leela find refuge in an old-age home; Anupama insists they come back

In today's episode, Hasmuk reassures the Shah family that they didn't run away, explaining that they are simply on vacation. However, Anupama sees through this and accuses Hasmuk of lying.

Hasmuk pleads with Anupama not to scold him and insists on not returning home. Despite his resolve, Anupama continues to urge him to come back.

Paritosh supports Hasmuk, stating that he is telling the truth, while Vanraj agrees, suggesting that Hasmuk is indeed just on vacation. Anuj and Anupama remain skeptical, refusing to believe Hasmuk's story. Leela acknowledges that no one will trust them, and Hasmuk notes that Anupama already has her doubts.

Anupama and Anuj search for Hasmuk and Leela amidst tensions with Vanraj

Leela and Hasmuk are searching for a place to stay. Meanwhile, Anupama decides to look for them. Vanraj confronts Anupama, accusing her of trying to prove that he doesn't care about Hasmuk and Leela.

This angers Anupama. Anuj steps in, offering to accompany Anupama in her search for Leela and Hasmuk. During this, Vanraj demands that Anupama sign the NOC, but she firmly refuses, stating she will only do so once Hasmuk and Leela are safely back.

Tensions rise as Paritosh and Kinjal clash over Anupama's search for Hasmuk and Leela

Advertisement

Paritosh accuses Anupama of deliberately avoiding signing the NOC, while Kinjal defends Anupama, pointing out that Hasmuk and Leela are indeed missing. Paritosh rebukes Kinjal for supporting Anupama, and in turn, Kinjal tells Paritosh to stop siding with Vanraj.

Kavya, meanwhile, is worried about Anupama, and Anuj regrets not accompanying her. Kavya remarks that Aadya will be upset upon seeing Anuj and Anupama together.

Chopra pressures Vanraj to submit the house papers, but Vanraj asks for more time. Paritosh urges Vanraj to take action against Anupama, and Pakhi blames Anupama for causing problems. Vanraj, growing increasingly frustrated, directs his anger towards Anupama.

Anupama worries over Hasmuk and Leela's lies

Anupama discovers that Hasmuk and Leela lied, causing her to worry about their well-being. Paritosh advises Vanraj to cash the cheque, but Vanraj explains he cannot proceed without Anupama's signature on the NOC.

Both Pakhi and Paritosh pressure Vanraj to handle the situation with Chopra. Dimple urges Vanraj to give Ansh his share, leaving Vanraj shocked.

Advertisement

Titu tells Vanraj that Dimple's only concern is securing Ansh's future. Vanraj, however, believes Titu has manipulated Dimple and misunderstands his intentions.

Meanwhile, Anupama continues her search for Hasmuk and Leela. Aadya insists that Anuj return to the USA, but Anuj refuses. Confronting him, Aadya accuses Anuj of staying because of Anupama, which angers Anuj.

Vanraj and Anupama clash Over Hasmuk and Leela's decision to stay in old-age home

Anuj discovers that Hasmuk and Leela have sought shelter in an old-age home, but Vanraj is skeptical. Anupama and Anuj decide to verify the information themselves. Pakhi dismisses Hasmuk and Leela as attention seekers, a sentiment Paritosh agrees with, leading to Kavya and Kinjal becoming upset with Pakhi and Paritosh.

Upon finding Hasmuk and Leela at the old-age home, Vanraj confronts Hasmuk about leaving their house. Anupama and Anuj implore Hasmuk to return home, but Hasmuk remains steadfast in his refusal. The episode concludes with tensions high and unresolved.

Advertisement

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar