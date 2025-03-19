'Apni maa ka doodh pi...' Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Neeraj Goyat challenges Abhishek Malhan; here's how latter reacted

Abhishek Malhan and Neeraj Goyat 's rivalry has been grabbing attention lately. At a recent event, Neeraj challenged Abhishek and other influencers to a boxing match. This came after Abhishek suggested that Neeraj should fight a professional boxing influencer. Additionally, Neeraj took offense when Abhishek reacted with "hahaha" on his boxing-related post.

A video from the ECL event has been going viral, drawing significant attention. In the clip, Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Neeraj Goyat can be seen openly challenging influencers to a boxing match. He said, "Mere saare influencer bhaiyo, ek baat kahunga—jo apni maa ka doodh pi rakha hai, boxing ring mein utro. Mere saath one-on-one fight karo, main tayar baitha hoon." (I want to say this to all influencers—if you have the guts, step into the boxing ring and fight me one-on-one. I am ready.)

Watch Neeraj Goyat's video here-

He further expressed his anger on Fukra Insaan aka Abhishek Malhan and said, "Meri post thi ek uspe Fukra Insaan comment mai 'hahaha' karke bhaag gaya. Aise bhaag kar kaam thodi chalega. Boxing ring mai aa fight kar (On one of my posts, Fukra Insaan commented 'hahaha' and ran away. Don't run. Come in the boxing ring and fight).

Advertisement

He added, "Asli fight karo, mai tayar baita hu (Fight for real. I am ready)." Neeraj praised Elvish Yadav and said, "Ek hi asli influencer dekha hai maine India mai, Elvish Yadav (I have seen only one real influencer in India, Elvish Yadav)." He mentioned how Elvish directly slaps everyone who says anything wrong. Neeraj also welcomed Elvish for an open boxing challenge.

Taking a dig at Abhishek Malhan's Panda gang, Neeraj said "Aur ye offer asli influencer ke liye hai jinhone zindagi mai koi tir maar rakha hai. Unn aandu paandu ke liye nahi jinhone kuch nahi kara (This offer is for the influencers who have achieved something. Not for the Panda gang who haven't done anything at all)."

Breaking the silence on Neeraj Goyat's video, Abhishek shared, "Koi scene nahi hai Neeraj ka (There's no scene of Neeraj). I have huge respect for him. He can say anything. He had come to ECL and got excited after seeing me ."

Advertisement

Abhishek explained that he had told Neeraj that an Influencer who is a professional boxer should fight. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame added, "He just wants to make boxing popular and so he is doing this. He is a nice guy." Abhishek continued, "It's just that he is using me, he wants me to reply and make boxing famous." Neeraj Goyat is yet to respond to Abhishek's reaction.