EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Bigg Boss 17's Ayesha Khan reveals if she spoke to Munawar Faruqui's ex Nazila Sitaishi yet

Bigg Boss 17 is marching towards its finale and days before the final week, Ayesha Khan who entered the show as a wildcard contestant got evicted from the show. Ayesha was evicted after the audience gave her fewer votes as compared to the other nominated contestants.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ayesha Khan spoke at length about entering the show as a wildcard contestant, connecting with Nazila Sitaishi, Mannara Chopra's bond with Vicky Jain, and more.

Did Ayesha Khan meet or speak to Munawar Faruqui's ex Nazila Sitaishi?

Ayesha Khan revealed many details about Munawar Faruqui and Nazila Sitaishi's relationships. We asked her if she contacted Nazila after being evicted from the show. The Baalveer actress said, "No, the situation was so ugly and spoiled that right now I am avoiding watching or even talking about the show. Mai bahot dur rehna pasand kar rahi hu." (I prefer to stay away from it.)

She added, "If the right time comes and I feel like apologizing to her, I'll do that when the time comes."

Have a look at the full video interview of Ayesha Khan here-

Did Ayesha Khan enter the show for fame?

Ayesha said, " As I said earlier, Munawar was the one who asked me about my interest in participating in the show. However, I didn't want to so I didn't take that offer. It would have been easier for me that way if I wanted fame."

She added that she was sure that she would be trolled if she came on the show against a person who has such a cult fanbase.

Ayesha Khan on Team B demeaning Mannara Chopra

In the recent Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan slammed Isha Malviya and Ankita Lokahnde for passing degrading and demeaning comments on Mannara Chopra. Speaking about the same Ayesha mentioned that she was against whatever was being said to Mannara. She said, "I think it is not shown, but when we later went inside the bedroom, I told her that a few comments that she made were quite derogatory and I don't support them."

The show currently has its Top 6 contenders including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui.

