Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Isha Malviya on not accepting Samarth Jurel as her boyfriend; says THIS

-Isha Malviya has recently been evicted from Bigg Boss 17. The actress was among the nominated contestants of this week, including Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain. During her eviction announcement, she looked a bit shocked and expressed gratefulness for receiving an opportunity to be on Bigg Boss 17. Recently, Isha appeared for an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla and opened up about various aspects.

Isha Malviya on not accepting Samarth Jurel as her boyfriend

During the candid conversation with us, we asked Isha Malviya why she did not accept Samarth Jurel as her boyfriend upon his entry into Bigg Boss 17. The actress said, "I was not comfortable accepting my going on relationship on a national television because of course mai bhi yaar ladki hi hun and mai insaan hi hu; mai machine nahi hu ki okay aap kitne bhi cheezein mere upar daal do toh mai sambhaal lungi ( Of course I am also a girl and I am a human being; I am not a machine, that I'll manage things no matter how many things you throw at me)."

Further, Isha expressed that she let go of things and focused on positive things. Adding more, she told Pinkvilla, "But it doesn't mean that ki mai worried nahi hun apne future ko leke, apne career ko leke. Toh mujhe aisa lagta hai ki meri jagah koi bhi aur ladki hoti who is 19-20 years old, uska yahi reaction hota. So, I don't think ki kuch galat hai (But it doesn't mean that I am not worried about my future, about my career. So I feel that if it were any other girl in my place who is 19-20 years old, she would have had the same reaction. So, I don't think it is wrong)."

Advertisement

Watch the full interview here:

Divulging further, the Udaariyaan actress shared that she and Samarth decided not to open up about their relationship. She revealed that even before Bigg Boss, they called themselves close friends and denied the dating part. Lastly, Isha Malviya said, "Jo hua thik hua and maine strongly face kiya so I'm proud of myself (Whatever happened is right and I faced it strongly, so I'm proud of myself)."

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more Bigg Boss 17 updates.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Jan 21: Abhishek Kumar cries inconsolably as Isha Malviya gets evicted; here's what happens next