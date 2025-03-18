Bigg Boss 18 trio Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena reunite; fans REACT to heartwarming PICS

Avinash Mishra, Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena's friendship during their stint in Bigg Boss 18 often won hearts. The trio were unbreakable and stood like a pillar for each other through thick and thin. Their friendship was put to the test by their co-contestants but they remained united. And, their real bond remains the same. Avinash, Eisha and Vivian have maintained their friendship even after the show. Recently, the Bigg Boss 18 trio united and pictures from their get-together are too heartwarming.

Vivian Dsena uploaded a few snaps from his meeting with Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh. In these snaps, the trio have been captured as they are all smiles and are having a heartful moment. Avinash and Vivian look dapper in their casual outfits. Meanwhile, Eisha also looks gorgeous in a peach top and beige pants. Sharing this post, Vivian wrote, "Some things don’t need a caption—this is one of them.."

Take a look at Vivian Dsena's post here-

After Vivian shared this post, fans quickly flooded the comment section of this post and praised the trio's friendship. One fan commented, "True bond never break eisha Avinash vivian," while another wrote, "BEST TRIO IN BIGG BOSS HISTORY,". Hinting at Vampire Diaries, a enthusiastic fan said, "My desi Damon and Stefan finally reunited," with many more similar comments.

Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh also shared snaps from their get-together on their Instagram stories. Sharing their picture, Avinash wrote, "BB18 unbreakable trio (heart emoticon)." Meanwhile, Eisha wrote, "My fav boyz. From laughs to quiet moments, it's always real, always easy. Forever grateful for these two."

Take a look at Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh's story here-

For the uninformed, Eisha Singh and Vivian Dsena knew each other even before participating in Bigg Boss 18. The two played lead roles in a show titled Sirf Tum. However, their friendship with Avinash was formed during their stint on the controversial reality show. Their friendship sailed through many ups and downs.

When Vivian's wife, Nouran Aly, entered the show, she asked Vivian to not trust Avinash and Eisha. Despite this, Vivian never allowed his friendship with them to fizzle out.

Speaking about Avinash and Eisha, the two became close friends and even admitted having feelings for each other. But instead of being in a relationship, they decided to give their bond some time after the show. While Eisha and Avinash haven't officially confirmed their relationship, their fans are hopeful to see them together.