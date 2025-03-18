Why did Vivian Dsena reject offer of daily soap and choose Bigg Boss 18?

Vivian Dsena has been part of the television industry for many years. However, after his participation in Bigg Boss 18, the actor has gained significant attention and is currently active on TV. Recently, Vivian appeared on Farah Khan's podcast, where he even had the filmmaker try his much-talked-about coffee. While talking to her, the actor disclosed receiving an offer of a daily soap and even mentioned why he chose Bigg Boss 18 over the show.

After reaching Farah Khan's house, Vivian gifted a beautiful bouquet to her and gave her a box of dates in honor of the auspicious month of Ramadan. He cooked chicken with the filmmaker. When asked whether he is in touch with everyone from the Bigg Boss 18 house, Vivian confirmed this. Further, Vivian shared, "It's my fans who have more expectations from me rather than me having for myself." Farah also agreed with Vivian's statement.

He further explained, "Now, it feels like the next project should be better than the previous project." Vivian Dsena then disclosed ditching the daily soap offer as his wife motivated him to step out of his comfort zone and do a reality show instead of a daily soap.

He revealed, "I was already in talks for a new daily soap. Colors was offering me Bigg Boss at that time. Me and my wife, we had this discussion and she told me, 'It's time for you to get out of your comfort zone and challenge yourself.'"

Advertisement

Farah emphasized how Vivian's wife Nouran Aly is very particular and Vivian agreed, saying how Nouran fulfills her wife's duties. The actor also mentioned how there were challenges but he enjoyed the journey. While talking to Farah, Vivian also talked about his daughter Layan, who has almost turned 2-year-old.

Speaking about his journey in Bigg Boss 18, Vivian Dsena emerged as the first runner-up of the show. His friendship with Avinash Mishra and Eisha Singh received love on the show. Meanwhile, his complicated bond with Shilpa Shirodkar was one of the biggest highlights of Bigg Boss 18.