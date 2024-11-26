Bigg Boss 18's Digvijay Rathee's ex-girlfriend Unnati Tomar faces backlash after their breakup, writes 'Day 35 of people abusing me...'

Bigg Boss 18 has often sparked headlines for its controversies! On the recent weekend ka vaar episode of the show, Digvijay Rathee officially declared that he is single and parted ways with his girlfriend Unnati Tomar before entering the show. Prior to this, Unnati had also announced on social media that she is not willing to be associated with Digvijay in any way. However, a few haven't taken this well, and Unnati is receiving hate for the breakup.

Taking to her Instagram story, Unnati Tomar wrote, "Day 35 of people abusing me and spreading hate in every possible way just because I told them the truth, broke their delusion, and am not crying like others ki i still want be with that person and live my life."

Take a look at Unnati Tomar's Instagram story:

For the unversed, Digvijay Rathee and Unnati Tomar fell in love during their stint on MTV Splitsvilla X5. Although he entered the ex-isle villa as Ishita Rawat's ex, after stepping into Splitsvilla, Digvijay fell in love with Unnati, and they started dating. The couple was going headstrong after the show until recently.

On November 13, Unnati officials declared to not have any connection with Bigg Boss 18 contestant Digvijay Rathee. She requested her fans to not ship DigNati on social media as they are no longer together. She urged fans to support them individually rather than supporting them as a couple.

In the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18, Salman Khan questioned Digvijay's lack of clarity in relationships and reminded him about his girlfriend. However, Digvijay immediately stated, "No sir, I don’t have a girlfriend." When Salman informed Digvijay that Unnati has claimed to be his girlfriend, Digvijay clarified that he and Unnati are no longer together and he ended their relationship before entering the show.

He also said that Unnati tried to get in touch with Digvijay after the promos of him entering the house were out. The MTV Splitsvilla X5 contestant shared that he called her and made his intentions clear that he doesn't want a relationship with her.

To note, Digvijay Rathee entered Salman Khan's show along with his rival, Kashish Kapoor. Their rivalry began on the MTV Splitsvilla X5 finale episode and continues inside the Bigg Boss 18 house.

