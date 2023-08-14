Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE: Palak Purswani says THIS contestant ‘truly deserves to win’

With the imminent arrival of the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2, an air of excitement and anticipation has enveloped the audiences. The focus of attention is squarely on the enigmatic host of the show, Salman Khan, who wields the power to unveil the ultimate winner of this season.

Actress and model Palak Purswani entered Bigg Boss OTT 2 in an unexpected turn of events in the third episode of the show. She entered the show as a fresh contestant with Akanksha Puri, both stepping into the house without possessing any Bigg Boss currency. Unfortunately, Palak Purswani's journey within the show proved to be short-lived. After spending just a week in the house, she faced eviction. The outcome was determined by the audience's votes, with Palak receiving fewer votes in comparison to her fellow contestants.

Palak wants Abhishek Malhan to win Bigg Boss OTT 2:

As the season's journey nears its conclusion, the recent week was filled with drama, emotions, and challenges, and now the intriguing dynamics are set to reach its zenith. All the celebs are announcing their top and favorite contestants on the show. Palak Purswani expressed her opinion about the potential winner of this season of Bigg Boss OTT. When Palak was asked, who do you feel will win Bigg Boss OTT 2 and why? The Roohaniyat actress said, “I feel Abhishek Malhan truly deserves to win. He has been consistently true to himself. Reality shows are all about being real and he never portrayed himself to be something that he’s not. He has always given his 200% on the task. He has played it in a very dignified way.”

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale update:

The stage is set for the grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2, featuring a roster of formidable finalists: Abhishek Malhan, renowned as Fukra Insaan, alongside Elvish Yadav, Manisha Rani, Pooja Bhatt, and Bebika Dhurve. This season, hosted by the charismatic Salman Khan, has been captivating audiences and today is its finale.

