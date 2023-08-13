Bigg Boss OTT 2: From talking about her divorce to financial struggles; 7 times finalist Pooja Bhatt opened up

Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage is set for its grand finale, and only a few hours later, the winner will be announced of the Salman Khan-led show. The finalists have ridden a rollercoaster of experiences to earn their coveted positions in the finale. Out of 15 contestants who embarked on the journey of the controversial reality show, only 5 were successful in securing their places in the finale of the show. These five finalists are Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, and Manisha Rani. Among them, one will be crowned as the winner of the show. It was not a cakewalk for them to make it to the last level of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

As we talk about the journey of these finalists, the surprise entry of Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt into the controversial reality show stands out. Her participation was unexpected for the viewers and the contestants. During her stint, she became close friends with Falaq Naazz, Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev, and Bebika Dhurve. While on the show, she shared many personal and professional stories that she hadn't talked about before. Pooja also had her share of disagreements, misunderstandings, and emotional moments in the Bigg Boss house. Now, just before the big finale, let's revisit the times when she openly discussed her life on Bigg Boss OTT 2.

7 times finalist Pooja Bhatt opened up about her life on Bigg Boss OTT 2:

Pooja talks about recovering from alcoholism at 44:

In the second episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt revealed how she recovered from alcoholism at the age of 44. During a conversation with Cyrus Broacha and fellow contestants, Pooja candidly admitted, "I had a drinking problem, and that's why I acknowledged my addiction and made the decision to quit." She added, "Society gives a license to men and thus they can openly speak about being addicted and recovering from alcoholism. However, women don't openly drink and so they don't openly recover. I used to drink openly so when I thought of recovering from alcoholism I realised that why should I recover in the closet?" She continued, "People used to call me an alcoholic but then I said I'm a recovering alcoholic." While talking to the contestants, Pooja mentioned that she stopped drinking when she was 44.

Pooja reveals why she parted ways with her ex-husband:

In the fifth episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Pooja Bhatt candidly opened up about her broken marriage and also spoke about her ex-husband. While talking to Bebika Dhurve, Pooja went on to share why she decided to part ways with her ex-husband (Manish Makhija). She said, "I was married for almost 11 years. Then we decided that something is not right so why to live a lie? This was not a dress rehearsal, we get only one chance." When Bebika inquired whether Pooja's former husband was an actor, to which, Pooja replied, "He was not an actor, but he belonged to the media business, and he was a good man."

She continued, "That time, my heart was not in place. I didn't want to have kids when I want kids, and I love kids. But then, I didn't want to have kids and I couldn't lie. At the risk of never meeting somebody it is okay but I cannot live a lie. When we lie, the blame game starts and I didn't want that. Whatever it was, it was good. We maintained dignity and parted ways."

Pooja opens up about her lowest phase:

During a heartfelt conversation with Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt opened up about the toughest time in her life - her divorce after being married for 11 years. She explained that she made the difficult decision to part ways because she couldn't deceive herself any longer. Pooja clarified that her husband wasn't a bad person, but she felt like she was losing her own identity in the relationship. To cope with the pain, she turned to alcohol, thinking it would help her find herself again. However, she soon realized that alcohol was only causing her more harm and making her lose herself further. Pooja shared that it was a challenging phase in her life, but she fought bravely to rise above it and find her survival.

Pooja recalls past financial struggles:

During a recent task, Pooja Bhatt ended up calling the contestants 'chote log' which created a huge chaos in the house. Later clarifying it to Abhishek Malhan the actress shared, that her words were misunderstood; she meant 'choti soch' (small thinking). She said if 'chote log' meant status or position, then she considers herself much lower than everyone. Pooja went on to share that her father, Mahesh Bhatt, came to the Bigg Boss house and told everyone that when she was born, he had only 1200 rupees in his pocket. She told Abhishek that despite being a top actress, there was a time when she had only Rs. 4000 in her bank account because she never asked anyone for money. She added that she's seen ups and downs, which is common in the entertainment industry.

Pooja didn't give her last HSC exam:

Pooja Bhatt surprised everyone when she shared something unexpected about her education. She revealed that both her father and she didn't finish school. Pooja quipped, "I remember it was my last HSC board exam and I didn't write the exam and came home. When my mother asked me about my paper I said I didn't write it. She was shocked and angry about it but I said that I didn't feel like writing the exam so I didn't attempt it."

Pooja on being called Alia Bhatt of the 90s:

While Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan discussed that they had never watched Pooja's films she shared an anecdote with them, "It is completely fine if you haven't watched it. This generation doesn't know me much. I remember once at the airport a mother and daughter came running to me when the mother wanted to click a picture with me and the daughter was least interested. When the daughter asked her who I was, her mother called me Alia Bhatt of the 90s, it was a proud moment."

Pooja on being open about her boyfriends:

Pooja had previously mentioned how actresses in the 90s were not even allowed to discuss their personal lives or to be specific their love lives. She shared, "In the 90s actresses were told not to talk about their affairs. They were allowed to talk about everything else but not about their love lives.” Pooja added, “But I was always open about my boyfriends. Mera funda simple tha... jab mere maa baap ko pata hai, toh kisi se kya darna."

Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale is scheduled to happen on August 14.

