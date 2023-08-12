Bigg Boss OTT 2 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Jiya Shankar on being labelled 'backstabber' and 'confused' by Jad, Avinash

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestant Jiya Shankar got eliminated last week in a mid week elimination. With the actress out of the house, the Salman Khan-hosted show got its top 5 of the season. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Jiya looked back at her journey, and her equation with her housemates, and reacted to their statements about her. Read on to know how she feels about Jad Hadid calling her 'backstabber', Avinash Sachdev calling her 'confused', and more.

Jiya Shankar reacts to Jad Hadid calling her 'backstabber'

After Jad Hadid came out of the house, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, he was asked to describe all contestants in one word. When it came to describing Jiya, he said, "Why do you make it so difficult? I am sorry to say that she proved that she’s a backstabber and she proved that in many situations.” Reacting to Jad's statement, now, Jiya reacted to it. She said, "Let me kiss your wounds then. Because if that is backstabbing, then I don't know what people would call to what he has done to me in the house. So, I don't know what is that. I would love to know the term for that."

Watch the full interview with Jiya Shankar here:

Jiya Shankar reacts to Avinash Sachdev's comment

In this interview, we also asked Jiya about Avinash Sachdev calling her 'confused'. She said, "Beautiful, and that's why... See, all these beautiful things people have said about me behind my back, you know a lot of things. I think I never was confused, I will say this. Now, people confuse me, definitely, they were trying to throw things at me in a was, I'm trying to think about this, I'm trying to think about this way. But I'm not that kind of a person who would straight up make an opinion and then change it. It was like, you know I was so stuck in the relation drama that was going on. And if Avinash is saying that, I just wanna ask hi, 'og, is that the reason I stayed till top 6?' Thanks."

With Jiya Shankar's elimination, this season got the top 5 contestants- YouTuber Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Yadav, Social Media Influencer Manisha Rani, Bollywood actress Pooja Bhatt, and astrologer-turned actress Bebika Dhurve.

