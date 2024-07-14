Bigg Boss OTT 3, July 13: Anil Kapoor bashes Chandrika Dixit for digging Vishal Pandey, Armaan Malik controversy; 'Aapka koi mudda nahi hai'

Bigg Boss OTT 3 is entertaining the audience with its dramatic twists and exciting nomination tasks. Today (July 13), the show had its third Weekend Ka Vaar, with Anil Kapoor as the host. Tonight, the Jhakaas host exposed Chandrika Dixit and scolded her for playing the victim card in the house. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actor called her a 'hypocrite' and mentioned how she intentionally dragged the Vishal Pandey and Armaan Malik fiasco to create a bigger issue.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Anil Kapoor also questioned Chandrika Dixit on her false stands and issues. He lashed out at her and schooled the Vada Pav Girl for not having her own identity in the house.

Anil Kapoor bashes Chandrika Dixit for digging Vishal Pandey-Armaan Malik controversy repeatedly

Often known for his calm composure, Anil Kapoor doesn’t take it easy with contestants in the new Weekend ka Vaar episode. He questioned Chandrika Dixit for bringing up Vishal and Armaan's fiasco again and again. The Jhakaas host said, "Aap ka iss ghar mein koi mudda nahi hai, koi stand nahi hai. Ek vaakya jo ho jaata hai, usko baar baar uchhal kar ek alag angle dene ka aapne humesha kaam kiya hai."

"(You do not have your issues or stand in the house. You have always given a new perspective to an incident that has already happened by discussing it again and again with others)."

Schooling her further, Anil asked her if she could comment in the wrong way about a boy. Defending herself, Chandrika commented that after Armaan Malik asked her not to discuss the entire matter between Vishal Pandey and Kritika Malik, she didn't talk about it in the house. Later, AK underlined that she has been staying with others for convenience, which allows her hypocrisy to take center stage.

In the same conversation, Anil commented, "Mujhe kya lagta hai ki aapko victim card khelna pasand hai chahe wo aapka issue ho ya naa ho (You like to play a victim card whether it is your issue or not)."

Chandrika Dixit breaks down

After Anil Kapoor scolded Chandrika for her intentions and questioned her identity, she broke down. Later, she and Shivani Kumari were seen talking to each other, apparently discussing the change in the equation.

For the unversed, Chandrika and Shivani are the nominated contestants for this week, along with Lovekesh Kataria, Vishal Pandey, and Armaan Malik.

