Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum PROMO: Sharjeena feels disappointed in Mustafa after he remained silent when Rubab insulted her

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum is all set to treat fans to a more dramatic plot. The most recent episode aired last night (August 20), and now the makers have released a new promo. As per the clip, Mustafa stays silent when Sharjeena feels insulted by Rubab's gesture at the dining table. Eventually, his silence creates differences between him and Sharjeena, making the latter upset.

Sharjeena to leave Mustafa in the upcoming episode?

The new promo for Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum opens up with Adeel's mother talking to Rubab. She praises her by saying, "Adeel kitna khush kismat hai ki usey itni pyaari biwi mil gayi itni apnayiyat wali (Adeel is so lucky that he got such a loving wife with whom he is so familiar)." Another segment of the promo shows Mustafa and his entire family having dinner together.

At the table, when everyone was busy eating, Rubab took out some money and offered it to Sharjeena after realizing that the latter had prepared the food. Adeel's wife called it a 'token of appreciation,' but Sharjeena did not accept it and referred to it as an insult. Later, Sidra goes to her mother and asserts that Mustafa's wife had to face a very unjust situation.

Further, Sharjeena and Mustafa are seen arguing with each other. Discussing the same, she says, "Mujhe dukh zyada iss baat ka nahi hai ki usne meri beizzati kar di hai jyada dukh toh iss baat ka hai ki tumne kuchh bola hi nahi (I am not sad that she insulted me, but I am more sad about the fact that you did not say anything)."

The next moment, Mustafa is seen shouting at her, saying, "Mujhse shaadi karke pachta rahi ho. Yeh rishta bojh ban gaya hai tumhare upar Sharjeena. Nikalna hai rishte se? Nikal jao, bahaane kyun dhundh rahi ho? (You are regretting marrying me. This relationship has become a burden on you, Sharjeena. Do you want to get out of this relationship? Get out; why are you looking for excuses?)." Lastly, she assures him that she won't be seen anywhere until the next morning.

Take a look at the promo here:

The caption of the promo reads, "Sharjeena is upset with Mustafa's silence. Will Mustafa realise his mistake #KabhiMainKabhiTum airs every Mon & Tue at 8:00 PM, only on ARY Digital."

The current track of Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

In the latest episode (August 20), Adeel apparently feels regret for refusing to marry Sharjeena. He compares his and Mustafa's fate, thinking how his life would have been heaven if Sharjeena were his life partner. Later, Rubab is seen trying to talk to Sharjeena but realizes she isn't interested in doing so. To this, the former asks her if she is upset because Adeel married her.

To this, Sharjeena clears Rubab's misunderstanding and explains that Adeel is not so important to her that she would hold grudges against him. In another scene, Mustafa helps his wife complete her MBA assignment by waking up all night. Further, Adeel comes to Sharjeena and questions her decision to marry Mustafa. She states how living with him has made her understand the real meaning of compatibility.

However, Mustafa eavesdrops on them and is hurt by Adeel's thoughts. He goes away, and instead of discussing it with Sharjeena, Mustafa starts acting strangely toward her.

For the uninitiated, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum stars Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir in the lead roles. Written by Farhat Ishtiaq and directed by Badar Mehmood, the drama also features Javed Sheikh, Bushra Ansari, Emmad Irfani, Maya Khan, Naeema Butt, and Tauseeq Haider, among others.

