Celebrity MasterChef Eviction: 79-year-old Usha Nadkarni eliminated ahead of semi-final; wants THIS contestant to win

Celebrity MasterChef is slowly edging towards its grand finale episode, and fans can't keep calm as the competition intensifies. Ahead of the semi-final of the cooking reality show, a contestant was evicted midweek. Usha Nadkarni, the veteran actress, was eliminated from Celebrity MasterChef in the latest episode. Before her journey concluded, she expressed her wish to see Faisal Shaikh as the winner of Celebrity MasterChef.

In the latest episode of Celebrity MasterChef, it was seen that Tejasswi Prakash and Usha Nadkarni are in the bottom two to get evicted from the episode. Special guest Chef Kunal Kapur announces that Usha is evicted from Celebrity MasterChef. After her eviction, Rajiv Adatia and Faisal Shaikh got extremely emotional.

Faisal revealed that he regrets that Nadkarni trusted his decision without a second thought, and now she is eliminated. Usha assured him that she had decided to choose fish and told him she trusts his decision as he is like a son to her. As Nadkarni says this, she breaks down in tears and cries inconsolably. Faisal Shaikh consoles her and calls her 'MasterChef ki Maa.' Before leaving, Usha tells Faisal that he needs to win the show.

After their emotional conversation, Ranveer Brar gets emotional as he bids goodbye to Usha Nadkarni and tells her, "I'll miss you, Usha Tai."

Rajiv Adatia praised Usha's dedication to her work and shared that they get tired, but Nadkarni is a 79-year-old, and she is still on time and works hard. He called Usha an "inspiration, and everyone blew a whistle to pay tribute to Usha. All the contestants get emotional as they bid goodbye to Usha Nadkarni.

After Usha Nadkarni's eviction, the contestants who are a part of Celebrity MasterChef are Faisal Shaikh, Tejasswi Prakash, Archana Gautam, Nikki Tamboli, Gaurav Khanna and Tejasswi Prakash.

Judged by Farah Khan, Ranveer Brar, and Vikas Khanna, Celebrity MasterChef airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM.