Celebrity MasterChef: Tejasswi Prakash opens up on marriage plans with Karan Kundrra; says 'I am okay with...'

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal recently appeared on Celebrity MasterChef as special guests to decide their wedding menu. To assign the task to the celeb contestants, Hina and Rocky divided the contestants into two groups - Ladkiwale and Ladkewale. While talking to the contestants and discussing their marriage plans, judge Farah Khan asked Tejasswi Prakash about her marriage plans with Karan Kundrra. Responding to this, the actress revealed that she wanted a simple wedding.

While talking to Farah Khan, Tejasswi Prakash revealed her wedding plans with Karan Kundrra. While Karan is a Punjabi and Tejasswi is a Maharashtrian, the filmmaker inquired about the type of wedding they would have. In reply to this inquiry, Tejasswi revealed, "I am not big on that. I am okay with a normal court marriage. Hum log fir ghumenge, phirenge aish karenge types (We will then roam and have fun)."

The conversation then shifted to Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's first meeting. Hina Khan curiously inquired about their love story, and Tejasswi shared that she and Karan had met on a reality show. She added, "There was a Diwali sequence. We were dancing and went towards each other to wish Happy Diwali, and something happened."

Farah Khan then humorously commented, "Fir patakhe foote (then fireworks exploded)." Tejasswi laughed and confirmed that while everyone was busy with each other, she and Karan Kundrra stood still for five minutes with each other.

For the uninformed, Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra fell in love during their stint on Bigg Boss 15. Ever since then, the couple have been going headstrong.

Celebrity MasterChef is judged by Vikas Khanna, Farah Khan and Ranveer Brar. The cooking reality show premiered on January 25, 2025, and has been entertaining the audience since then. At present, the contestants of Celebrity MasterChef are Archana Gautam, Gaurav Khanna, Tejasswi Prakash, Nikki Tamboli, Rajiv Adatia, Faisal Shaikh and Usha Nadkarni. The grand finale of the show will soon happen.