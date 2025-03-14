Naagin 7: Arjun Bijlani has a demand from Ektaa Kapoor as latter discusses new season of her show with Tejasswi Prakash; WATCH

Buzz about Naagin 7 is soaring with each passing day and fans are just waiting patiently for the new season's launch. Today, the supernatural show's producer spoke about the new season at Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Holi bash. At #AnVi Ki Rasleela, Ektaa had a brief discussion with Naagin 6 lead, Tejasswi Prakash, about the new season. During this, Arjun Bijlani demanded a new twist in Naagin's new season.

At Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's Holi bash, Ektaa Kapoor asked Tejasswi Prakash, "Will there be a Naagin?" Due to loud music, the actress asked the producer to repeat her question and after hearing the same, Tejasswi responded, "Always!" denoting that she will always remain a Naagin.

Ektaa questioned Tejasswi, "Who should be the Naagin?" and then panned the camera towards Arjun Bijlani, who looked disappointed. Karan Kundrra joined Arjun and claimed, "I am (Naagin)." Amidst this conversation, Arjun demanded, "It's time to make male Naagin," referring to how Naagin (the show) often revolves around female leads.

Watch video of their conversation here-

Apart from these celebs, several other popular personalities, such as Karan Kundrra, Mannara Chopra, Isha Malviya, Aparna Dixit, Samarth Jurel, Manisha Rani, Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Muskan Bamne, Srishty Rode and many others attended Ankita and Vicky's star-studded Holi celebration.

Coming back to Naagin 7, the supernatural fictional show's new season was announced by Ektaa Kapoor on Instagram on February 2. After this, the excitement for the Naagin 7 release is at its peak. As per Pinkvilla's poll result, the audience wants Vivian Dsena and Chaahat Pandey to play the lead role in the upcoming season. However, an official announcement of the cast is yet to be made.

Advertisement

Naagin Season 1 premiered in 2015, featuring Mouni Roy and Arjun Bijlani in lead roles. The last season, Naagin 6, starring Tejasswi Prakash was one of the most successful and longest-running seasons of Naagin.