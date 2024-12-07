CID Teaser: Forget breaking doors, Dayanand Shetty as Inspector Daya will break guns in new season; WATCH
Anticipation is high among fans of CID as the popular show is returning to television screens with the original cast. It will start airing on Sony TV on December 21, but to build up the anticipation, makers have been treating viewers with a series of teasers. Now, the latest one features Dayanand Shetty, who will reprise his role as Daya.
On November 6, Friday, the makers shared a video of Dayanand Shetty. Popular for breaking down doors, Daya makes a heroic entry after a bomb blast. He bends the gun of the criminal and says, “Jabse tum nishana lagana seekh rahe the na, tabse yeh Daya banduke tod raha hai (Daya has been breaking guns since the time you have learnt to aim).”
Watch the CID teaser featuring Dayanand Shetty here:
The teaser is uploaded with the caption, “Naye season me Daya sirf darwaze nahi todega, bandooke bhi tutengi! #CID waapis aa raha hai 21st December se, Sat-Sun raat 10 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par.”
Fans expressed their excitement as they wrote, “Omg! Can't wait for CID.” A couple of days ago, the makers of CID also shared the show’s trailer, claiming, “Unki kahani abhi baki hai, jinka bas naam hi kaafi hai (Their story is incomplete).”
Talking about the show, CID went off air on October 27, 2018, after successfully airing on Sony TV for 20 years, making it one of the longest-running TV series in India.
The cast of the much-loved show featured Shivaji Satam as ACP Pradyuman, Aditya Srivastava as Sr. Inspector Abhijeet, and Dayanand Shetty as Sr. Inspector Daya. The serial also featured the late Dinesh Phadnis as Inspector Fredricks, Narendra Gupta as Dr. Salunkhe, Hrishikesh Pandey as Sr. Inspector Sachin, Ansha Sayed as Inspector Purvi, Vivek Mashru as Sub-Inspector Vivek, and Shraddha Musale as Dr. Tarika, among others.
