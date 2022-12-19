EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee talks about fans' curiosity during her pre-wedding festivities

Devoleena Bhattacharjee married the love of her life, Shanawaz Shaikh, on 14 December 2022 in Lonavala, and their wedding was one of the much-talked-about affairs in the past few days. The actress' special day was an intimate celebration attended only by her near and dear ones. The wedding was not officially announced by Devoleena on her social media handle. She took the internet by storm by sharing a few glimpses of her pre-wedding festivities.

For the uninformed, when Devoleena's Haldi function's photos and videos circulated on the social media handle, fans and followers assumed that it was a promotional gimmick for her upcoming project. But as the congratulatory messages started pouring in, it was then confirmed that the actress was tying the knot. Netizens were confused about her sudden wedding decision and their curiosity to know about her mystery man was at its peak. Devoleena also managed to keep the identity of her husband, Shanawaz Shaikh, under wraps.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, we asked the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress whether she was enjoying the curiosity generated among fans. To this, Devoleena revealed that she "Kind off" enjoyed netizens' curiosity that rose due to her wedding. She further added, "But seriously I was busy with so many rituals I didn't get time to involve myself in social media. I was getting too many calls, and for a while, I wasn't much active. My people were handling all this."

Reveals how she feels to be finally married to the love of her life:

Devoleena expressed her happiness, and said, "I feel it's the best phase in life, and I can't express my feelings in words. I feel every girl somewhere waits for this day, and they all can relate to me. I feel like I got all that I was waiting for!"

Who designed her wedding look?

For the unversed, Devoleena Bhattacharjee opted for a sheer red saree for her D-day and looked ethereal. The actress kept her look minimal but looked nothing less than royal. Talking more about her wedding attire, Devoleena shared, "I wanted to look simple. Before several times I have turned onscreen bride and did bridal shoots, so I wanted to look different and sweet and wanted a fresh look for myself."

On the professional front, Devoleena Bhattacharjee rose to fame after essaying the lead role of Gopi in the hit daily soap Saath Nibhana Saathiya. After this, the actress starred in several shows and impressed her fans. At present, she has maintained her social media presence and is actively uploading posts, promoting brands, and sharing glamorous photos.