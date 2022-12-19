EXCLUSIVE: Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals why she ditched a lavish wedding and opted for a simple celebration

Devoleena Bhattacharjee , who rose to fame after her stint INSaath Nibhana Saathiya, recently tied the knot to the love of her life, Shanawaz Shaikh , on 14 December 2022. The couple traveled to Lonavala and got hitched in a court marriage setup. Instead of having a lavish D-day, Devoleena chose to keep her wedding a low-key affair which saw the attendance of her family and close friends. Their pre-wedding and post-wedding functions were also graced only by their close ones. Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Devoleena Bhattacharjee reveals why she ditched having a lavish marriage and what made her choose a simple wedding.

Revealing why she opted for a simple and intimate wedding, Devoleena Bhattacharjee said, "I feel during my teenage years, I always counted and eyed for a royal wedding. But during the Covid-19 lockdown, I understood many different aspects of life and the importance of money. I feel there comes a point, to break the trend and to make society understand that only making your D-day big doesn't make you royal. I feel instead of wasting that huge sum of hard-earned money, using them for helping people in need and taking their blessings for a happy life is worth and pure. I don't believe that flaunting a royal lifestyle will anyway help me."

When asked whether there were months of planning involved for the wedding or if it was a spontaneous decision, Devoleena said, "I was very sure about my love. It was my big day, and my mother was with me. It happened, and I'm so thankful to the universe for gifting such a pleasant day."

On the professional front, Devoleena has been a part of the hit controversial show Bigg Boss 14, and she was last seen in the short film, First Second Chance