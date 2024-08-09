Rajiv Adatia expresses shock over Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's low TRP, takes indirect jibe at Asim Riaz and says 'No one wants to watch...'

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 has been grabbing eyeballs for its stunts and controversies. The Asim Riaz VS Abhishek Kumar fiasco has been making headlines and it looks like it has affected the show's TRP. Speaking about the same, Rajiv Adatia also commented on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's low TRP and indirectly took a jibe at Asim Riaz.

Taking to his Twitter (now X) account, Rajiv Adatia mentioned how during his season, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, the TRPs were high and stated that the TRP of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 is low because of Asim Riaz's anger and his fight with Abhishek Kumar.

Rajiv Adatia wrote, "Was shocked at the opening TRP for Khatron.. 1.7 is the lowest opening ever for the show… I remember my season. Opened on 2.5… this is what happens when you don’t focus on the stunts and make khatron Big Boss.. no one wants to watch fights they want to watch stunts!"

In the recently released, TRP report, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 has ranked in the sixth spot with 1.7 ratings.

For the uninformed, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 was all over the news after Asim Riaz was expelled by the makers and Rohit Shetty following his misconduct and disrespect for his co-contestants and the show. What started as fun soon turned ugly and Abhishek Kumar and Asim Riaz got into a massive showdown. Their argument escalated and both got physically violent with each other.

Later, when Asim was unable to perform a stunt, Rohit Shetty tried to discuss this with him and asked his reason for not performing. The host lost his calm after revealing how Asim has been misbehaving with everyone. During this, when Abhishek interrupted which led to Asim's anger explosion. The rapper was then expelled from the show.

Premiered on July 27, 2024, Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14 is currently airing and has been sending chills to the viewers. So far, Shilpa Shinde has been evicted from Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show after Asim Riaz's ousting.

Currently, Abhishek Kumar, Shalin Bhanot, Aashish Mehrotra, Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Niyati Fatnani, Sumona Chakravarti, Aditi Sharma, Krishna Shroff and Karan Veer Mehra are part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.

