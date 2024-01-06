EXCLUSIVE: Abhishek Kumar’s father on Isha Malviya’s comment on Bigg Boss 17 contestant’s mental health; WATCH

Abhishek Kumar, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 17 house has been garnering support from celebrities and netizens alike. A section of the netizens came out in support of the contestant as his mental health became a topic of discussion and mockery inside the show. Now, the Bigg Boss 17 contestant’s dad spoke to Pinkvilla referring to the recent incident inside the Bigg Boss 17 house when Abhishek Kumar lost his cool after Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel’s instigation.

Abhishek Kumar’s dad on his deteriorating mental health after breaking up with Isha Malviya

Recalling Abhishek Kumar's deteriorating mental health after his break-up with Isha Malviya, Abhishek's father shared, "Jab uska breakup huya toh wo bahut pareshan ho gaya tha. Raat ko use neend nahi aati thi, uth uthke baith jaata tha. Taab isne khud kaha, ‘Papa, mein bohot pareshan hu, mereko doctor ko dikhao.’

(When he broke up with Isha, he was very frustrated. He couldn't sleep at night and used to get up in the middle of the night. At that time, he came up to me and said that he wanted to visit a doctor)"

Referring to the recent incident inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, he shared, "Aab Isha usko bolta rehta hai, ‘tu pagal hain, doctor ko bulau?’ (Now Isha keeps telling him that he is mad)" Abhishek's father says that parents would be scared to visit the doctor now fearing their children would be bullied. They would think before visiting the doctor as people may refer to them as ‘mental, pagal’. “Wo sochega mere bezzati karenge, khilli urayenge, mazak karenge, mera ghar se nikalna mushkil ho jayega,” added the Bigg Boss 17 contestant's father.

Watch Abhishek Kumar's father's video here:

Abhishek Kumar's father's plea to Salman Khan

Further, Abhishek's father said, "Ayese baatein nahi karna chahiye national television pe. Bigg Boss ek bohot badha show hain, jise Salman Khan host kar rahe hain. Saarein dekhne wale log, host Salman Khan ji, Bigg Boss wale, please sir, ayese baatein maat karne dijiye. Bohot log ilach karwate hain, uske baarein mein toh socho."

(One should not talk like this on national television. Bigg Boss is a big show which is hosted by Salman Khan. All those watching the show, Salman Khan sir, and the showmakers, please don't allow these comments on the show. A lot of people get therapy, please think about them)

At the end of the video, he folds his hands and requests host Salman Khan and the makers to think about his son.

What happened between Abhishek and Isha?

A few days ago, a heated argument ensued between Abhishek, Isha, and Samarth. The latter instigated Abhishek, which didn't go down well among the netizens. The fight ended with Abhishek slapping Samarth, which left the other contestants quite shocked.

Now, a recent promo revealed that when Ankita Lokhande, the current captain of the house is given the power to take the ultimate decision, she decides that Abhishek should take his exit.

Previously, Isha’s mother took to her social media and issued a statement, even hinting that she would take legal action against Abhishe. She even said that if Abhishek felt that he was traumatised by Isha’s presence, then he should not have come on the show.

