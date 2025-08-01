Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Big Twist: Sachin and Sailee to get separated?

Udne Ki Aasha, starring Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, has been the most-watched show on Indian television screens since its release. The show has been entertaining the audience and capturing their attention. In the current storyline, it was seen that Sailee and Sachin have major differences because of Sachin's friend. Now, a new promo shows that Sachin and Sailee's marriage may be in danger because of a big secret that Sachin has been hiding.

Advertisement

Sachin and Sailee to get separated?

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Udne Ki Aasha on their official handle, giving a glimpse of the upcoming big twist. In the promo, it can be seen that Sachin has an emotional discussion with his father, Paresh.

Sachin doesn’t want the truth that he has been hiding for years to come out. Meanwhile, Paresh thinks that everyone should know the truth, as Sachin has been bearing someone else’s burden.

Watch Udne Ki Aasha's new promo here-

Sachin tells Paresh that if the secret gets revealed, their family will not remain the same.

Paresh reminds Sachin about Sayali’s emotions. Sachin breaks down as he admits that his relationship with Sayali will end after the truth is out. Paresh and Sachin share an emotional hug. Sayali overhears the entire conversation. Sayali gets worried thinking about what Sachin is hiding from her that can destroy their marriage. The promo ends.

Advertisement

Speaking about Udne Ki Aasha, the show has been winning hearts with its storyline. In the recent TRP report, the show's ratings dipped slightly, but it still managed to rank in the fifth spot.

Udne Ki Aasha premiered on March 12, 2024. Apart from Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora, Udne Ki Aasha also features Puru Chibber, Sanjay Narvekar, and more in pivotal roles. The time slot of the show was recently changed. Now, Udne Ki Aasha airs at 8:35 PM.

ALSO READ: TRP Report Week 19: Anupamaa, Udne Ki Aasha see ratings boost, THIS show makes surprise entry into top 5