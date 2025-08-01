Rajiv Thakur says 'no one could replace' Kapil Sharma in 2 years of his absence, talks about Sunil Grover

Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular comedians in the entertainment industry of India. He has been a part of showbiz for around two decades. The actor-comedian currently hosts The Great Indian Kapil Show and The Kapil Sharma Show. Actor Rajiv Thakur recently praised Kapil for ruling television for 18 years.

Rajiv Thakur expresses admiration for Kapil Sharma

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, actor-comedian Rajiv Thakur, who often shares the stage with Kapil Sharma on the latter’s show, called him “irreplaceable.” Rajiv shared that people often troll him that he praises Kapil to ask for work, which is not the reality.

"Jo banda pichle 18 saal se undoubtedly rule kar raha hai, banda chhod ke gaya TV, do-do saal tak koi kuch nahin kar paaya ("The guy has undoubtedly been ruling for the last 18 years. He left TV and nobody could do anything for two years in his absence),” the 41-year-old comedian told us.

“Waapas aata hai, phir usi position mein hota hai wo. To kyun na karun mai taareef? (When Kapil came back, he was again in the same position. So why shouldn't I praise him)?” he added.

Rajiv Thakur also spoke about actor Sunil Grover, who appears on the comedy show. Rajiv called him 'king of disguise' and said that whenever Sunil becomes a character, he doesn't come out of it easily.

Rajiv Thakur’s work front

Rajiv Thakur has been associated with The Kapil Sharma Show since 2016. He played Kap’s Cafe attendant in the first and second seasons of Netflix’s The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show. However, Rajiv is not a part of the ongoing third season of the show.

The actor worked in Netflix’s series, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, last year.

Kapil Sharma’s career journey

Kapil Sharma is a stand-up comedian, television host, actor, dubbing artist, producer, and singer. Kapil rose to fame after winning the stand-up comedy reality show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge Season 3, in 2007. He has also won several seasons of Comedy Circus.

As far as his filmography is concerned, Kapil made his Bollywood debut with Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon in 2015. He has also worked in films like Firangi, Zwigato, and Crew. The actor-comedian is now gearing up for the release of two movies, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 and Dadi Ki Shaadi, this year.

