Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui is now married for the second time. The comedian-singer's nikah happened yesterday May 26, 2024, in Mumbai. He is now married to celebrity make-up artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. Pinkvilla revealed a few important details of their union and now, we exclusively bring to you the bride's look for her big day.

Munawar Faruqui's wife Mehzabeen Coatwala's nikah look

Munawar Faruqui's wife Mehzabeen Coatwala's make-up was done by a top-notch professional make-up artist, who happened to work with Mehzabeen, professionally. Mehzabeen chose to dress like a traditional Muslim bride for her big day. In the pictures attached below, Coatwala looked stunning with beautiful make-up. She opted for a nude lipstick and had soft curls with a cute hairstyle. The stunning silver jewelry, also known as Pasa can be seen placed on the left side of her head. Her eye makeup looks nothing less than perfect.

Take a look at Mehzabeen's pictures as a bride:

More about Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala's association

As per sources, Mehzabeen and Munawar recently met professionally and developed a liking for each other. They decided to take the plunge and settle down. On Sunday, May 26, 2024, the duo's nikah was performed in the attendance of close family and friends. The guests were not allowed to carry their mobile phones inside the wedding venue and thus no pictures were leaked from their big day.

Hina Khan is assumed to have attended BFF Faruqui's big day as she posted her selfie yesterday (May 26, 2024) decked up as a guest in a wedding and used the song 'Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai in the background.

Mehzabeen Coatwala is a celebrity makeup artist who has worked closely with many celebrities. She is a divorcee and has a ten-year-old daughter.

More about Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui is a bankable name in the entertainment industry. He has won two prominent reality shows on television namely Lock Upp and Bigg Boss 17. He has been romantically associated with Nazila Sitaishi and Ayesha Khan.

