EXCLUSIVE: Kumkum Bhagya's Abrar Qazi feels 'pressure' entering show; reveals reason behind no media presence

Kumkum Bhagya is all set to take a generation leap. Pinkvilla had exclusively informed the viewers that Rachi Sharma has been roped in to play the female lead in the show. Recently, the makers shared the promo of Generation Leap featuring Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi in lead roles with Mugdha Chaphekar who is currently a part of the show, also featured in the promo.

Pinkvilla got in touch with the male lead of the show Abrar Qazi, and quizzed him about being a part of the show.

Abrar Qazi reveals feeling the pressure of entering a show mid-way

Abrar Qazi said, "Well, I feel, it is a huge responsibility. Kumkum Bhagya is quite a loved show and is been airing for years. The show has many loyal fans. It had ace actors like Shabbir Ahluwalia and thus there is a little pressure that I feel because entering a popular show mid-way is always difficult as the viewers have already aligned their loyalties to their favorites in the show. Having said that, I'm quite positive to take up this challenge and I'm anticipating the audience's reaction once the track begins."

A look at the promo of Kumkum Bhagya featuring Abrar Qazi and Rachi Sharma in lead roles

Abrar Qazi on shooting for the promo of Kumkum Bhagya

The Yeh Hai Chahatein actor said, "So, it was a night shift in Naigaon. I was stuck in traffic for hours and was a little annoyed by the time I reached the sets. However, when I saw the set-up, I was quite looking forward to it. The makers shot for the promo in a very detailed and intricate manner, so, yes, it was tiring but I enjoyed myself too. Now, when I saw the output, I felt like all the hard work had been paid. I loved the look of the promo."

Abrar Qazi on lesser media presence

Abrar is quite a popular name in the industry. However, he is away from the media glare. His fans often request his interviews and want to see more of his personal self. When asked about the same, he said, "To be honest, I am a little scared of media (laughs). I wonder if what I say can be mispresented and misquoted and thus I try to keep away from interviews. Having said that, I am working on this and trying to open up as there are such requests from my fans too. I'm working on it."

Kumkum Bhagya's post-leap promo looks quite promising. Here's wishing Abrar and the team the very best of luck!

