EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Arjun Bijlani opens up on how he faced challenges after his father's demise

Popular star Arjun Bijlani has been a part of the television industry for a very long time. Over the years, the actor starred in popular shows, proved his acting mettle, and impressed the masses. Speaking of his personal life, Arjun is married to Neha Swami, and the duo has a son named Ayaan. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Arjun Bijlani opens up on how he dealt with the challenges he faced post his father's demise.

Arjun adds, "Then people started coming, my dad's 'so-called friends', they were like -what will you'll do, you'll have so much loan on it, you sell it, and you take this amount and give it to us we'll run it for you. It was that one thing that my dad has made it in his life, and because of this, we got the education and we had everything that we wanted, not too much, but whatever we had. So, a lot of people came to the shop and asked us that do we want to sell the shop.

Arjun shared, "We have a wine shop. My dad was planning to expand his business so there were certain loans and I didn't know what was the business about. Because obviously, I was in college, and I used to go there and sometimes sit at the shop, but I never knew the details and the functionality of the business. (after his father's demise) So when this happened, everything was on my mother and me, and we used to just go and sit, and we had these two workers who used to be there.

Arjun shared, "We then started to get into accounts and understanding the business more, and then we realise that we have so much to pay, when will we make money, and when will we pay this? It's eventually going to go down the drain type. This kept happening for a year or a half. I told my mom one day when she was upset, and she was crying, and I said 'Whatever happens we won't sell it. We will shut it, but we won't sell it, it's our dad's, and I'm telling you something will work out, and something will happen, and magic will happen, and it will be fine'. She used to just smile and say 'acha thik hai' knowing that he is just saying it for the heck of it."

The Naagin actor further adds, "And actually, magic happened, as I said, I throw that positive energy to the universe, and then we got this one person, who came by and who was a really nice person, he explained to us what is the actual thing that was going on this is what you need to do, it will take so much time, but you don't need to sell it, and you need to achieve this. So we now knew what is the solution. So we then just started following the solution, and it's still there. Now, it's great, and after so many years, it's like a lifelong income for my mother. I never take anything from that, and I always say mom 'this is yours.' God has been very kind to me as well so, I'm very happy that it all worked out at that time because if that would have gone away then things would have been very different."

Arjun Bijlani's career:

Arjun Bijlani has been part of successful shows including Left Right Left, Miley Jab Hum Tum, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Naagin, Kavach, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and others. Arjun was also seen in the entertainment-based show Smart Jodi, where he participated with his wife, Neha Swami. The actor is presently busy hosting Splitsvilla X4 with Sunny Leone.