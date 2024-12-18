EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Ridhi Dogra says ex-husband Raqesh Bapat is her 'closest friend', reveals why she never discusses issues with friends

Ridhi Dogra, the name needs no introduction! From impressing viewers with her impeccable acting prowess in Television shows to emerging as one of the beloved actresses of OTT and Bollywood, Ridhi's journey has been inspiring and amazing. Recently, in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Ridhi opened up on her professional journey, revealed challenges, spoke about her close friends including Raqesh Bapat and more.

While exclusively speaking to Pinkvilla, Ridhi Dogra was asked to name friends who have been her go-to people in her life when she feels low. Answering this, the actress revealed, "For me it has always been my brother, Akshay Dogra. He has been my go-to person." She quipped how she can give me much stress.

The Maryada - Lekin Kab Tak fame expressed how she has many friends who are kind, sweet and always there for her. Ridhi revealed that there are many friends who are not actors. She then named, "Raqesh Bapat" and said, "He is my ex but one of my closest friends."

Ridhi shared Ektaa Kapoor is also her go-to person and revealed that if she feels anxious, confused or needs a broader perspective, she reaches out to Ektaa. She even mentioned that her school friends are her close friends.

Watch Ridhi Dogra's exclusive interview with Pinkvilla here-

Advertisement

In the same interview, Ridhi Dogra even revealed that since childhood she never felt the need to share her problems with her close friends because the problem somehow gets solved with time. The Jawan actress stated that if the problem is shared, it is hard to forget.

Speaking about her professional life, Ridhi Dogra became a household name after her stint in the hit show, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak. After this, she starred in several shows such as Nach Baliye 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 6, and more. She then garnered massive appreciation for her stint in the hit web show, Asur: Welcome to your Dark Side. Ridhi then impressed the audience by delivering a powerful performance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

ALSO READ: CONFIRMED NEWS: Ridhi Dogra joins Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan in his Bollywood comeback film