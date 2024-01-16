EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Samarth Jurel on instigating Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17: ‘Sahi nahi tha, zaroori tha’

Samarth Jurel is the latest contestant to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house. After his eviction, the contestant sat down for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla. He talked about his equation with Abhishek Kumar and his thoughts on the incident when Abhishek ended up hitting him. Read along to know his thoughts on the incident.

Samarth Jurel on his thoughts on instigating Abhishek Kumar

We asked Samarth Jurel if it was appropriate to instigate Abhishek Kumar which resulted in the latter hitting him. The evicted Bigg Boss 17 contestant shared, “Sahi toh nahi tha, lekin zaroori bohot tha kyunki usko jawab dena zaroori tha.”

(It was not right indeed, but it was necessary. It was needed to answer him)

He continued, “Unhone jo ghatiya baatein boli this Isha ke barein mein, wo mujhe bohot affect kar gayi thi. Toh mujhe affect karegi toh mein bilkul bolunga, mein chup nahi rahunga. Mein chup rehne ke liye bilkul nahi aaya tha waha pe.”

(The cheap things that he said about Isha, affected me a lot. And if something affects me, then I will speak up. I won’t stay silent. I didn’t go there to stay silent)

Watch the full interview of Samarth Jurel here:

For the unversed, a few weeks back, Samarth Jurel and Abhishek Kumar grabbed headlines when the former instigated the latter. He started by calling him ‘mental’. Abhishek told Bigg Boss that he was being poked.

This continued as Samarth covered him with a blanket and made fun of him for seeking therapy. This ended with Abhishek hitting him. The housemates present there were shocked and protested against Abhishek. But during weekend ka vaar, Salman Khan bashed Samarth and schooled the housemates for not standing up for what is right.

Even outside the house, Abhishek garnered the support of many celebrities and netizens who criticized Samarth and showed their support for Abhishek. Isha Malviya also accepted that Samarth poked Abhishek.

Samarth Jurel on the reason behind his elimination

On Somvaar Ka Vaar, Samarth Jurel got evicted as he was the only nominated contestant to get low votes. We also asked Samarth if he thinks that the incident between him and Abhishek was the reason he got low votes from netizens.

Chintu replied, “Ho sakta hain, of course. Mujhe nahi pata bilkul bhi mujhe kam votes kyun mile ya kya reason tha, agar mein galat tha, sahi tha. Wo public ko laga hoga mein galat hu shayad, isiliye mujhe bahar bheja. I don’t know what to say on this.”

(Maybe. I don’t know why I got low votes, what was the reason? Maybe the public thought I was wrong, so they decided to throw me out.)

After Samarth walked out of the Bigg Boss 17 house, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek Kumar were seen discussing that the incident between him and Abhishek was the reason why Samarth got low votes. They also added that the host Salman Khan mentioned when Abhishek hit Samarth, he looked like the hero and got praise from the viewers.

In the interview, on being asked to describe Abhishek in one word, Samarth called him 'nakli' (fake).

