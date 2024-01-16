EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Will Samarth Jurel continue his relationship with Bigg Boss 17’s Isha Malviya? Find Out

Samarth Jurel, aka everyone's favorite Chintu, got evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house in the most recent episode. Among the nominated contestants, he received the least votes from the audience.

After Samarth's exit from the house, we interacted with him exclusively to ask him some of the questions going around in the viewers' minds. We also got to know about his current relationship status and how he wants to take his relationship with Isha Malviya forward.

Samarth Jurel on taking his relationship with Isha Malviya forward

We asked Samarth Jurel if he would take his relationship with Isha Malviya forward after coming out of the Bigg Boss 17 house. He got candid and shared, "Dekhiye, mein jo bhi tha show mein, bohot real tha. Mera frustration, mera gussa, mera pyaar, mera affect hona, har ek emotion ko dikhaya gaya hain. So, har ek emotion ko pakadke agar aap puchenge ki aap toh bohot pyar kar rahe the, toh pyar karenge? Ayesa nahi hain. Ek relationship mein sab kuch hota hain, har ek emotions hota hain relationship mein, aur agey bhi wahi chalta rahega.”

"(I was very real on the show. Every emotion- my anger, frustrations, happiness, and love was shown. So, you cannot pick up each emotion and ask if I will continue that. A relationship goes through a lot, and a lot of emotions come out. It will continue like that in the future"too)."

Watch SamJurel'srel's full interview here:

Samarth Jurel on using cuss words inside the house

We also asked Samarth about the incident when he used cuss words inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. He clarified, “Aap jo abuse ke baat kar rahe hain, jo meine gaali dii thi, meine wo situation ko gali diya tha. Meine bola bhi tha ki mein tereko (Isha) gali nahi de raha.”

(When I used cuss words, the abuse that you’re talking about, I cursed the situation. I explained that I was not abusing you.)

He added, “Of course, matlabi sabhi hain is duniya mein. Mein bhi hu, aap bhi hain, Isha bhi hain, Abhishek bhi hain, har koi matlabi hota hain aur achhi baat hota hain matlabi hona khud ke liye.”

(Everyone is selfish in this world. I am, you are, Isha is, Abhishek is, everyone is selfish, and it’s a good thing. One should be selfish for oneself)

For the unversed, in one of the episodes a few weeks back, Samarth reacted when Isha agreed that he was poking Abhishek. He told her that she should learn when to speak what and used cuss words and abused her.

As Isha asked her to calm down and replied that he didn’t need to use cuss words inside the house, he explained that he was abusing the situation and not her. Isha apologized, but Samarth left, asking her to leave him alone.

