EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: ‘She knows me pretty well’: Karan Kundrra on relationship with Tejasswi Prakash

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most popular celebrity couples and the two never fail to set couple goals. In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the ever-charismatic Karan Kundrra talked about his relationship with the actress, how well she knows him, and other interesting snippets from their relationship. Read along to know more.

Karan Kundrra on how well Tejasswi Prakash knows him

We asked Karan Kundrra when it comes to his relationship with Tejasswi Prakash, who is the more mature one? He gave out a laugh and replied without thinking, “Mein logon ko advise deta hu, but mera relationship I think Tejasswi ke paas hi.. I think that’s how it started. She knows me pretty well.”

“She is the first person who has understood me so well, toh wo kahi baar hi bolti hain tujhe pata nahi hota hai, mujhe pata hota hai. Mein bolta hu chal hai, kuch bhi matlab…Kal ka hi baat hai, I had an event yesterday and she kept saying kuch kha le kuch kha le, tera tabiyat kharap ho jayega I was like nahi nahi, kaam pe dhyan hai ye wo. 1 o’clock I got back and she said tera tabiyat kharap hoga, and subah, bas tabiyat kharap. So, I think it’s a perfect mix.”

About Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s love story

Karan and Tejasswi fell for each other during their stint inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Unlike other relationships that bloom inside the house, these two continued strong even after coming out of the house. Today, they are one of the strongest and most adored couples in the industry.

The two enjoy immense popularity and fan following. Their fans love how they never shy away from showing their love for each other. While Tejasswi calls Karan Sunny, he calls his lady chuha.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Karan Kundrra is currently busy hosting Temptation Island India. Mouni Roy will also be seen as the ‘Queen of Hearts’. The show premiered yesterday on JioCinema and can be watched for free at any time on the platform.

