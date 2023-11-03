Indian Idol 14 EXCLUSIVE: Mahesh Bhatt recalls earning Rs 53 at first job, feels proud to be Alia Bhatt's dad

Indian Idol Season 14 will host the entertainment industry’s famed producer and director Mahesh Bhatt who completes 49 years in the entertainment industry. Making an appearance on the show for the first time, the show will introduce Director Mahesh Bhatt's Challenge where Mahesh Bhatt will be seen challenging the contestants wherein whoever will bring out the right emotion through their singing will get a chance to win a vinyl of his 1984 film Saaransh.

Mahesh Bhatt praises contestant Mahima Bhattacharjee:

Hooghly, West Bengal’s Mahima Bhattacharjee impresses judges Kumar Sanu, Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani, and special guest Mahesh Bhatt by singing Tere Dar Par Sanam and Tu Meri Zindagi Hai. Praising Mahima, Mr. Bhatt says, “I would like to convey a message to Mahim’s father… As I feel proud to be known as the ‘Father of Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt,’ you too will be known as Mahima’s father."

Mahesh Bhatt recalls a time when he earned Rs 53:

As a token of appreciation and blessing, Mahesh Bhatt will give Mahima Rs. 53 and reveals that when he earned the same amount during his first job, he gave the amount to his mother and after that, he began his professional journey.

Mahima Bhattacharjee shares her joy:

Talking about the moment, Indian Idol 14 contestant Mahima Bhattacharjee says, “I am thankful to Mahesh Sir for believing in me and giving me this token of appreciation. This is like a dream to me, and I fumbling to describe my emotion in words. But would like to assure him through the platform of Indian Idol that this is the biggest blessing which I had received and would like to give the amount of Rs. 53 to my father who is the real supporter behind my success.”

More about the upcoming episode:

In the same episode, Mr. Mahesh Bhatt will receive a sweet surprise for his granddaughter Raha from Shreya Ghoshal. As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha turns a year older on November 6, Shreya will present a wonderful gift hamper to Raha's grandfather Mahesh Bhatt on the Indian Idol 14 stage.

Judged by Shreya Ghoshal, Kumar Sanu, and Vishal Dadlani and hosted by Hussain Kuwajerwala, Indian Idol Season 14, premiered on October 14.

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 14 EXCLUSIVE: Shreya Ghoshal showers love on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha; here's how