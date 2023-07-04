EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Shehnaaz Gill talks about importance of Yoga, reveals secret of maintaining good health

Popular actor Shehnaaz Gill has been riding high on success! From her initial appearance in a reality show to her recent involvement in a Bollywood film, her journey has served as an inspiration to many. Besides her film projects and acting, Shehnaaz has also been actively engaged in her hosting chat show and starring in music videos. The actress recently joined hands with talented actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui for a music video titled 'Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai'. Shehenaaz and Nawazuddin Siddiqui have been busy promoting their music video and recently got candid in a chat with Pinkvilla.

Shehnaaz Gill talks about the importance of being healthy:

While talking to Pinkvilla, Shehnaaz Gill was asked about the secret of her fit physique. Answering this, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor said, "I think we should do Yoga, it helps in maintaining mental health. We should do meditation for at least 5 or 10 minutes a day. We should spend at least 15 minutes with ourselves despite whatever we do in a day. Our diet should be good. You will be what you eat, so eat less and don't overreact. If you overeat it will harm you. Health totally depends upon what we eat and drink."

Watch full interview here-

About Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai:

Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai stars Shehnaaz Gill and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is sung by BPraak. The song was released on July 3, 2023, on Desi Melodies YouTube channel.

About Shehnaaz Gill's professional life:

After Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's success, Shehnaaz Gill has been gearing up for her upcoming Bollywood films. She will reportedly be seen in Rhea Kapoor's film featuring Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. However, there has been no official confirmation about the same. Along with this, the next project Shehnaaz has is 100 percent by filmmaker Sajid Khan. Along with this, the actress is also endorsing top-notch brands on social media and doing photoshoots for several labels.

Shehnaaz Gill's chat show:

A few months ago, Shehnaaz Gill launched her own chat show 'Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill' on her YouTube channel. This show has been graced by numerous actors and popular personalities such as RajKummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal, Rakul Preet Singh, Shahid Kapoor, Radhika Apte, Honey Singh, Kapil Sharma, Suniel Shetty, Bhuvan Bam, and others.

