Faltu: Does Aakash Ahuja feel channel should have taken a better call over its abrupt ending? Find out

Aakash Ahuja rose to fame as Samar Khan in the youth drama O Gujariya: Chal Badlenge Duniya and went on to play the supporting role of Saif in the popular romantic drama Qubool Hai. However, the young lad rose to fame after essaying the character of Purab Singhania in the second season of Thapki Pyar Ki opposite Jigsaya Singh. The 28-year-old received critical acclaim for his on-screen presence, dashing looks and sizzling chemistry with co-star Jigsaya Singh.

The handsome hunk added another feather to his cap as Ayaan Mittal in the drama Faltu opposite Niharika Chouskey and Drishti Thakur. The story revolved around the journey of Faltu played by Chouksey who is given the name Faltu by her parents as they wanted a male child but her life changes when she crosses paths with her cricket coach Ayaan Mittal played by Ahuja and the two end up getting married. The show had been consistently doing well on the TRP charts and courted praise for his intriguing storyline, performances and fine chemistry between the leads. Despite being counted among the top 5 shows on the small screen, the show will reportedly go off-air. It will be replaced by Sayali Salunkhe-Mohit Malik starrer Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

Aakash Ahuja expresses his disappointment over the abrupt ending of Faltu

The said channel decided to pull the plug on the show despite its success and will be replaced it with Sayali Salunkhe- Mohit Malik’s upcoming drama Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.

In a recent interview with India Forums, the handsome actor expressed his disappointment over the sudden decision taken by the channel. He said,” I don't know the reason behind this, Everybody on the sets was shocked, And if you ask me I am not sad because I do not let these things get to me but I think we deserved a better ending. We have a unit of 200 people working hard, we actors will find the next projects but what about them, but we cannot decide, I am out of words. I don't know the reason behind this decision, our numbers were good, I think the channel could have taken a better call.”

Take a look at the promo of the show

About Faltu

Faltu premiered on 2 November 2022. The show starred Niharika Chouskey, Aakash Ahuja and Drishti Thakur in lead roles. It airs every Monday to Saturday at 9 pm on Star Plus.

ALSO READ: Roadies 19 Promo: Prince Narula and Rhea Chakraborty get into ugly fight