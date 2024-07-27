Krushna Abhishek leaves Kiku Sharda speechless with his writing skills; Watch the hilarious video

Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda are known for their comedic talent. Both of them have made huge contributions to the entertainment industry and have worked together on multiple projects where audiences have witnessed their wonderful camaraderie.

Keeping up with their comic standards, Krushna and Kiku recently dropped an amusing clip wherein the former is seen producing a literary work for the latter. But wait, there’s a catch!

Krushna Abhishek’s special gift for Kiku Sharda

Taking to their official Instagram handles, Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda uploaded a funny snippet bringing smiles on millions of faces. It begins with Krushna standing in front of a car and stating, “Doston, aap sabne mera fun side toh dekha hi hai. Lekin bohot saare logon ko yeh pata nahi hai ki mein likhta bhi hun (Friends, you have already seen my fun side. But the majority of people don’t know that I can write also).”

The Bol Bachchan actor further shares that he has been working with Kiku for a long time and has always wanted to gift him something. He then informs that he has written an essay for the FIR actor.

As the camera pans towards Kiku, he is seen standing like a statue with ‘Nibandh (essay)’ written on his forehead. He seems to be at a loss of words.

Krushna breaks into laughter and quotes, “Agar aapko mera nibandh pasand aaya ho toh ise like, share, subscribe zarur karein aur Kiku bhai ka bell icon zarur dabayein (If you liked my essay, then do like, share, subscribe it and hit Kiku bro’s bell icon).” Kiku gives a shocking look at Krushna’s statement.

In the text space, The Great Indian Kapil Show star wrote, “Yeh kaisa likhne ka shauk hai (What type of writing passion is this)”, followed by tears rolling down from joyful face emoji.

Take a look at Krushna and Kiku’s Instagram post here:

Netizens react to Krushna and Kiku’s hilarious reel

Fans took to comments and expressed their views on the video. A user said, “Osm hai aapka 2nd side.” Another joked, “Kiku bhai ka bell icon zarur dabaye (laughing emoji).” “A third one appreciated, “Hehehe, super se bhi uper. Outstanding.”

For the unversed, Kiku Sharda kicked off his journey in showbiz with the film Mitti in 2001. After doing a few films, he went on to essay significant roles in TV shows like Hatim, Vicky & Vetaal and FIR among others. Kiku tasted fame after playing Palak in Comedy Nights With Kapil.

On the other hand, Krushna Abhishek started his career with 2002 film Yeh Kaisi Mohabbat Hai and later made a name in the world of comedy with shows like Comedy Nights Bachao and The Drama Company to his credit.

