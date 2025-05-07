EXCLUSIVE: Did you know Ayesha Khan was approached for hit reality show, and it is NOT Khatron Ke Khiladi or Bigg Boss?

Ayesha Khan, who is well-known for her roles in several South Indian films, continues to win the hearts of audiences with her acting talent. She became a household name after participating in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 17. While her fans eagerly awaited her return to television, the actress recently disclosed that she received an offer to join a hit reality show, and it is not Khatron Ke Khiladi or Bigg Boss but Laughter Chefs. While talking to Pinkvilla, Ayesha explained the reasons why she could not participate in this season of Laughter Chefs.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Ayesha Khan disclosed that she was offered the hit cooking reality show, Laughter Chefs 2. Speaking about the projects, Ayesha revealed, "I have been offered quite a few reality shows, but I was not sure because my dates were involved somewhere. I was also approached for Laughter Chefs, but I was shooting for something else. I couldn't say yes to the show. I would love to do the show next season or whenever possible. This didn't happen."

For the unversed, Laughter Chefs 2 premiered on January 25, 2025. However, the shooting for the reality show, consisting of Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel and many others, kickstarted a month before it went on air.

Further, Ayesha also disclosed the projects that she has in the pipeline and expressed her excitement about doing these projects. Ayesha shared, "There is this one very special project that we have completed shooting for. There is another Marathi film that I have shot for. There are these two projects that I'm looking forward to."

Now that Ayesha has confirmed her debut in the Marathi film industry, it will be exciting to see her in the movie.

With the buzz surrounding Khatron Ke Khiladi circulating for some time, we asked Ayesha if she would consider participating in Rohit Shetty's reality show. In response to this, Ayesha said, "Never say never, but I genuinely think it is a show that's not meant for me because, health-wise, I don't really keep well most of the time. It requires immense strength. She further shared that she will take up this project in the future whenever she is ready."

While talking to us, Ayesha even shared her opinions on dealing with social media negativity and revealed how she deals with trolls. The actress said, "I think I learned my way long back. I post content, and I understand that I'm a public figure; I can't really shut everybody's mouth. People have opinions. Sometimes right, sometimes wrong, but who am I to involve my energy and pick up my time and think and correct people?" Ayesha stated that she believes in the idea of "out of sight, out of mind," and so she doesn't concentrate on trolls.

Workwise, Ayesha Khan is seen as the female protagonist in Dil Ko Rafuu Kar Lei.

