India's Best Dancer Season 4 EXCLUSIVE: Winner Steve Jyrwa reveals getting THESE opportunities from Remo D’Souza and Terence Lewis

After three months of intense competition, India’s Best Dancer 4 has wrapped up and Shillong's Steve Jyrwa lifted the winner’s trophy. The winner shares his excitement with us and also reveals the opportunities he got from Remo D’Souza and Terence Lewis on this platform.

Excerpts from the interview with India’s Best Dancer 4 winner Steve Jyrwa are given below:

You’ve been consistently earning appreciation from judges on the show. Besides the netizens have also been immensely supportive. How does it feel to receive such high praise from the judges week after week and finally lift the trophy?

I never thought I’d get such supportive judges. I got such positive comments every week; getting 30 every week is a big deal for me, and finally, when I reached the Grand Finale, I felt really good because this was my first time as a solo dancer, and I never imagined lifting the trophy. I just wanted to dance and do my best since this would be my last performance on India's Best Dancer 4.

I am really grateful for the audience’s support, and it is due to their support that I finally lifted the trophy. Without them, it would not have been possible without me.

Can you share more about the challenges you faced as a child, especially with your early physical difficulties? How did dancing happen to you?

Advertisement

I could barely walk during my childhood as I was calcium deficient. I couldn’t play like the other children. But it was my grandmother’s support for whom I could walk and dance. It is for her that I connected to dance and took it up.

Your grandmother played a significant role in helping you overcome these challenges. Apart from her, how accepting is your family about your passion for dance?

Besides my grandmother, it was my mom who supported me a lot. She saw my hunger and passion for dance and wanted me to do something about it. My mother, my siblings, and everyone supported me a lot in my dancing career.

Remo D’Souza told you to meet him after the show for his film. How does it feel to get such a big opportunity on this stage? Also, you’ll be taking part in India’s Best Dancer vs. Super Dancer: Champions Ka Tashan, so what are you most excited about these upcoming projects?

Advertisement

Remo sir told me one thing after seeing my dance, ‘Ye show khatam ho jaye toh mere paas aana, hum ek movie banayenge.’ I was very happy to hear this from a person who I consider my role model, my idol, and the person whose footsteps I follow, telling me that he wants to make a film with me; I was very happy. I was very happy that my hard work was finally paying off.

He also told me about his upcoming show, India’s Best Dancer vs. Super Dancer: Champions Ka Tashan, where he wants me as an artist. I am very excited about the project, as there will be many dance battles, challenges, banter with the kids, and fun times.

Any memorable moment with judges Karisma Kapoor, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis that you’ll treasure forever?

I have many memories with Geeta maa; she considers me her son. Whenever I used to dance, she would get so happy and she even gave me that nazar ka teeka. Karisma ma’am’s lolo love and sir’s gesture of that crown, I will always remember these.

Advertisement

Terence sir also gave me an opportunity- he wants to take me to an International dance competition. Competing in an international competition is like a dream that Terence sir has fulfilled, so I am lucky to have such supportive judges pushing me ahead.

Pinkvilla congratulates Steve Jyrwa!

ALSO READ: India's Best Dancer 4 PROMO: Nikki Tamboli says 'Bohot ho gaya pyaar mohabbat' as she arrives on show with Bigg Boss Marathi 5 fame Abhijeet Sawant