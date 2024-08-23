Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan asks Mitesh Nandu how he expresses his ek tarfa pyaar; contestant poetically says, 'Tum hoh mere..'

Amitabh Bachchan touched the heart of contestant Mitesh Nandu in today's (August 23) episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16. The senior actor asked him, who is into stock marketing about how he impresses his one-sided lovers. There are many types of love in the wide world, and not every lover is destined to find sacha pyaar, as was the case with Mitesh.

Amitabh Bachchan asked an emotional question to Mitesh Nandu from Kutch about how he paints the heart of his one-sided lover. Mitesh poetically narrated a shayari, that will remind you of the one who left you for someone else.

He quipped, "Kaise karta hu mei, mere liye tum kaun hoh? Tum van ka sangeet hoh, meri jeet hoh manmeet hoh. Subah mei tum, shaam mei tum.Mere liye hasna bhi tum. Mere liye rona bhi tum. Mere liye pana bhi tum. Mere liye khona bhi tum. Jaha bhi jau tumko mei pau. Jissei dekhta hu har ghadi, woh tasveer hoh tum. Tum hoh mere din raat mei, tum hoh meri har baat mei."

(How do I express what you mean to me? You are the melody of the forest, my victory, my soulmate. You're my morning, my evening. You are my laughter, and my tears. You are what I seek, and what I lose. Wherever I go, I find you. The picture I see every moment is you. You're in my day and night, in every word I say.)

A naughty Amit Ji then said that after hearing these words, there would be a line of people waiting as soon as he exited the show. It all began when the KBC host asked Nandu, that he has many talents, and whether he attracts women with the same.

Mitesh gave a reply that all of us would be able to relate. He said, "Middle-class mei joh ladke hote hai unki gf nai hoti. Crush hote hai. Ek tarfa pyaar. (Middle-class boys have crushes and not girlfriends.)"

Amitabh Bachchan who is married to Jaya Bachchan then spoke about what the word crush meant in his era. The Zanjeer actor revealed that in his time, crush meant crushing a paper. Now, the meaning of the term has evolved.

