Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan playfully teases woman in audience; says, 'Hum toh aapko dekhne...'

Amitabh Bachchan had subtly flirted with a lady from the audience, as seen in one of the promos of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16. A lady from the audience screamed and said that she had come to see him and the veteran actor had a witty reply.

Amitabh Bachchan who is hosting KBC 16 flirted with a woman, subtly on the sets of the quiz show. It all began when a makeup artist was doing makeup on Amit ji's nose and he asked why they were behind the same. It was at that time, when a lady yelled, "We have come to see you."

Bachchan sahab replied by saying, "Sab log toh aapko dekhne aaye hai. Hum toh aapko dekhne aaye hai (Everyone has come to see you.) You are sitting in front of me and so you are saying this." The lady could not stop laughing and blushing, as the audience clapped.

The makers of Kaun Banega Crorepati posted the video with the caption, "Focus toh humesha Amit ji par hi rehta hai (The focus is always on Amitabh Bachchan)." The promo was interesting as when the makeup man completed the make-up and asked the actor if it was ok; he said, "Inka khela dekhenge ya humara naak dekhenge (Will people watch the game or my nose?)"

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD. He essayed the role of Ashwatthama. The stellar cast of the movie included Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. The movie was set in a dystopian world and also had Vijay Deverakonda, Dulquer Salmaan, and Mrunal Thakur, who did cameo roles.

The actor is also busy preparing for Vettaiyan which is directed by TJ Gnanavel and will hit theatres on October 10, 2024, reportedly. The film also has Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Ritika Singh, Manju Warrier, and Dushara Vijayan while Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music of the movie.

Talking about Kaun Banega Crorepati, the makers always keep posting interesting BTS clips from the quiz show, which has gained love because they often feature Amitabh Bachchan's playful side.

