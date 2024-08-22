Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS personal story of granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda: 'Has taken up these..'

Amitabh Bachchan is back hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati season 16. He shared an interesting anecdote about his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda's social work with contestant Nareshi Meena, after being inspired by her motivational story. Read ahead to know about more the incident.

It was seen in yesterday's (August 21st) episode that Amitabh Bachchan was moved by contestant Nareshi Meena, who has been battling a brain tumor. She also supports women who are subjected to domestic violence and spoke about varied schemes by the Rajasthan Government. The focus is towards giving them shelter, education, and loans for business opportunities. This made Amit ji talk about the noble work also done by his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda.

The legendary actor as a proud granddaughter told to Nareshi that Navya independently leads initiatives supporting women. "My granddaughter (Navya Naveli) does this individually from her own earnings. She isn’t working for the Government but has been taking up these initiatives on her own. Recently, she set up an NGO with her funds, the organization makes homes for women and gives all the facilities and everything that the women need," Bachchan sahab said.

Amit ji also narrated that, unlike his family lineage, Navya has taken a path away from the acting genre, like her mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Navya has graduated from Fordham University, as per a report by News 18, and is also Aara Health's co-founder. The healthcare setup aims at improving the health of women and hygiene, especially in rural areas.

Talking more about yesterday's episode, we saw Amitabh announcing to Nareshi who hails from Sawai Madhopur that he would bear the cost that would arise for her proton treatment. He lauded her strength and also saluted her bravery. The Deewar star also showed sympathy for Meena's situation and praised her courage to talk about her health issue on a public platform.

Big B motivated her to focus on her path to recovery and not worry at all about the prize money. He quipped, "Badi himmat honi chahiye ek mahila mein. Ek toh sarvajanik roop se yeh baat kehna, iske liye bohot himmat ki zarurat hoti hai. (A lot of courage is needed by a woman to talk about this in a public setting.)"

