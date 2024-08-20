Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan REVEALS what he used to call wife Jaya before marriage, recalls their love story

Amitabh Bachchan's bond with Kaun Banega Crorepati is like his relationship with his wife Jaya Bachchan- inseparable. The megastar has been married to Jaya Bachchan for over four decades now, and in the (August 19) episode, he revealed to contestant Kajol Ved, what he used to call his wife before marriage, how their romance began, who proposed first, and more details.

Jaya Bachchan who was earlier Jaya Bhaduri has been married to Amitabh Bachchan for more than 40 years. Contestant Kajol Ved, who is a business analyst and has been married for 6 months asked the megastar, "Jaya ma'am ko shadi se pehle se jante hai, aap kya bulate thei, aur shadi ke baad? (What did you call Jaya ma'am before and after marriage?)" Big B replied, "Joh unka naam tha wahi bulate thei. (I called her by what her name was.)"



Kajol then asked if the actor used to call her Jaya ji even before marriage. The Piku actor said that the term ji was added later, as he believes in giving respect to his wife. Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya's marriage is a symbolic representation of marital peace. Kajol further asked the veteran actor who approached first. Big B revealed, "Nai aise hi milte jhulte hum log ka ek jhund tha jaha humlog ek saath milte julte thei, ghoomte phirte thei. Ek hamari film thi joh hum logo ne saath mei ki. Uska naam tha Zanjeer."

The love story of the Silsila couple started when Big B mentioned an interesting detail on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He said he and his squad, including Jaya used to talk like that, and they said that if Zanjeer became a hit, they would do something special. The whole group decided they would go abroad, specifically to London, if the film was a success.

The legendary actor then said that by the grace of God, the film did well, and it was decided that they would go. He added that they informed their parents at home that they wanted to take a vacation, as the film had done well, so they planned to go to London.

Amitabh Bachchan's father late Harivansh Rai Bachchan had a condition that if Jaya was coming to London with him, then he would first have to get married and then take her abroad. The couple, then immediately got married, in front of their parents and have had a happy and a successful byah (marriage) since then.

