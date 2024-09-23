Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Grand Finale: Gashmeer Mahajani calls THESE contestants CRY BABIES; can you guess the names?

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is nearing its finale. Next week, the audience will witness the winner of the show lifting the winner's trophy. The grand finale episode of the show has already been shot, and promos of the same have been released, which has kept the audiences on the edge of their seats. The channel has been releasing fun videos from the grand finale shoot, which has kept the show's buzz on.

The Colors' social media handle recently shared a fun rapid-fire session with finalist Gashmeer Mahajani, one of the season's most promising and consistent Khiladi. The session was quite fiery, with controversial questions asked of him, but the Imlie actor calmly and honestly answered all the questions. When asked about who the cry babies of the season were, Gashmeer thought about it, took Shilpa Shinde's name, and added that she often used to get scared.

Later, he also took Abhishek Kumar's name and added that before every stunt, Abhishek would talk about different issues, like his claustrophobia, wrist injury, and fear of water.

Take a look at the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's rapid-fire video with Gashmeer Mahajani here:

Furthermore, Mahajani also answered the rest of the questions quite well, which left the viewers lauding his honesty. When asked about that one quality that makes the host of the show, Rohit Shetty, the boss, Gashmeer was quick to answer, "It's his humility. Despite the heights that he has reached, the humility that he carries."

Advertisement

When asked who's hot as fire and who's cold as ice, Gashmeer took his name for the latter category and named his most formidable competitor on the show Karan Veer Mehra's name for being hot as fire.

When asked who was the funniest in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, the Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal actor said, "I think, Shalin Bhanot. I guess, he wasn't being funny but fun was happening around him."

When asked about the first person that he'd call if he wins the show, Mahajani revealed that he'd call his son as he watches the show religiously.

To conclude, when asked who should lift the winner's trophy, Gashmeer responded honestly and added that he'd want to win, but only time would reveal if he has won or not.

Talking about Gashmeer Mahajani's journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, he has been one of the strongest contestants in the show. He faced the brunt of being stronger in the show. While he repeatedly showcased his strength and agility, Mahajani's luck didn't favor him in a few stunts as he often misplaced flags.

Advertisement

In the Ticket to Finale stunt, despite performing the stunt before Karan Veer Mehra, Mahajani couldn't win the Ticket to Finale as he mistakenly stepped on his flags, which flew away. While contestants felt bad for Mahajani, he mentioned that he was fine after learning that he beat Karan in terms of timing.

Khatron ke Khiladi 14 finale is said to take place next weekend. Jigra actors Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina will be seen promoting their movie of the show.

The top 5 finalists of the season are Karan Veer Mehra, Shalin Bhanot, Gashmeer Mahajani, Abhishek Kumar, and Krishna Shroff.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, Sep 15: Here's why Gashmeer Mahajani lost Ticket to Finale stunt even after defeating Karan Veer Mehra