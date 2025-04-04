Manoj Kumar Passes Away: 'We've lost a gem' Arjun Bijlani and Rajiv Adatia mourn loss; reveal how his work inspired them

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death.

Manoj Kumar, a legendary actor known for his enormous career in the Indian entertainment industry, unfortunately passed away at the age of 87 today (April 4). His sudden demise has left the industry in shock and sorrow. Over the years, the veteran actor has made a huge contribution to the film industry. When Pinkvilla exclusively reached out to Rajiv Adatia, the reality show star expressed his grief over the veteran actor's demise.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Arjun Bijlani expressed his grief over Manoj Kumar's demise. He shared, "It’s truly heartbreaking to hear about the passing of Manoj Kumar, sir. He was a true legend- an artist who didn’t just entertain but inspired an entire generation through his powerful storytelling. His film Upkar was not just a normal movie, they were a lesson of patriotism, values, and humanity."

The Naagin actor elaborated, "I still remember watching his movies as a child with my parents- those were moments filled with admiration and awe. His presence on screen had a certain warmth and honesty that stayed with you long after the movie ended."

Arjun revealed how he admired Manoj Kumar's work and said, "As an actor, I’ve always looked up to how effortlessly he brought emotion, strength, and sincerity to his roles. We’ve lost a gem, but his contribution to Indian cinema will live on forever. Rest in peace, sir. You will always be remembered with immense respect and love."

Apart from Arjun Bijlani, the reality show personality Rajiv Adatia also expressed his sorrow over Manoj Kumar's demise while talking to Pinkvilla.

He shared, "Very saddened to hear the death of Manoj Kumar. Legendary actor, great performer. Somebody who added value to our industry. We greatly missed. Such a sad day for India to lose a legendary person. He has given so much over the years to our fraternity. I'm praying, may his soul rest in peace and strength and love to the family."

Several prominent names from the entertainment industry have mourned the loss of this gem, whose legacy will remain unmatched. Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar passed away at 87 on the morning of April 4 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. According to the news agency ANI, his final rites will take place on April 5, 2025.

Speaking about Arjun Bijlani, the actor was last seen in Laughter Chefs. Meanwhile, Rajiv Adatia is currently seen on Celebrity MasterChef and is one of the finalists.

