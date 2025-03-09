MTV Roadies XX: 'Mere jitna bada feminist yahan...,' why did Elvish Yadav lose his calm?

MTV Roadies XX has kept audiences on the edge of their seats as several unexpected twists and turns are taking place in the show. In the latest episode of MTV Roadies XX, Elvish Yadav, Neha Dhupia, and Prince Narula clash over their comments on an older contestant, Ashu Ji. After a dramatic Double Cross vote-out, it's time for the next immunity task. But before that, a secret move by Rannvijay Singha comes into play.

Before the task, Rannvijay Singha calls one contestant from each gang and gives them a choice - Kaata ya Baata. If both pick Kaata, no one gets the Roadiums. If both pick Baata, they split them equally. But if one picks Kaata and the other Baata, the Kaata player walks away with all the Roadiums.

Advertisement

And that’s not all - Rannvijay also puts the Gang Leaders to the test, asking each to predict what their contestants would choose. A correct guess meant an extra 2000 Roadiums, but if they were wrong, they'd lose everything. Meanwhile, Prince Narula accuses senior contestant Ashu Ji of not playing for the gang, but Neha Dhupia isn’t having it.

Neha Dhupia instantly calls out Prince Narula for his behavior toward Ashu Ji. She informs Rannvijay, "Rann do teen ajeeb cheezein kahi gai hai Ashu Ji ko, ek toh umar ki baat that is incorrect. Doosra baar baar bola jaa raha hai gang ke liye khelo. And if she felt left out, unko mauka nahi mile, maybe she wants to see the travel, see the journey. (Rannvijay, there were 2-3 things told to Ashu Ji. One about her age, which is incorrect. It is said again and again that she should play for the gang. When she feels left out, she is not given a chance)."

Advertisement

And just as the argument heats up, Elvish Yadav hits back at Prince, “Aashu Ji inke hisab se aapki retirement ki age ho chuki hai! (Ashu Ji, according to them, your age is to retire). The chaos escalates until Elvish declares, “Mere jitna bada feminist yahan pe maujood nahi hai! (There's no bigger feminist here than me).”

Finally, it’s time for the immunity task, which is played in alliances. Two girls and two boys from each Gang step up. The girls must break matkas with contestants' names on them - whoever’s matka shatters loses immunity. Meanwhile, the boys take two different paths - one longer but easier, the other shorter but full of hurdles racing to save their team’s matkas before they’re destroyed.

The pressure is at its peak, and after an intense showdown, the contestants return to camp only to find a scroll waiting for them. The scroll reveals the winning gang and the immunity holders, but more importantly, it signals the next vote-out. With plotting and betrayals in full swing, survival is the only thing that matters now.

Advertisement

MTV Roadies XX airs every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM.