Nitesh Pandey's Demise: R Madhavan, Disha Parmar, Siddharth Nigam and others mourn the actor's loss

The entertainment industry woke up to shocking news today as popular actor Nitesh Pandey passed away at the age of 51 following a cardiac arrest. He passed away on Tuesday, May 23 and his brother-in-law Siddharth Nagar confirmed the news while taking to ETimes. Nitesh was a prominent name in the industry who worked in several shows and films. The news of his sudden demise has shocked everyone and many celebrities have mourned the loss of this talented actor.

Celebs who mourned the death of Nitesh Pandey:

R Madhavan:

A few hours ago, R Madhavan took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of Nitesh Pandey mourning his demise. R Madhavan tweeted, "Heart broken, in shock and dismayed.. RIP my dear brother Nitesh Pandey .. your cheery disposition and ready laughter is required more in the heavens I guess . The deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the family (heart emoticon)."

Take a look at his tweet here-

Disha Parmar:

Disha Parmar took to her Instagram story and mourned the demise of Nitesh Pandey who had been her co-star in Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Sharing Nitesh's picture, Disha wrote, "Pandey ji!! I cannot believe I am writing this. Rest in Peace!"

Take a look at Disha's status here-

Bhumi Pednekar:

A few hours ago, Bhumi Pednekar also took to her Instagram story and mourned the loss of Nitesh Pandey with whom she worked in Badhaai Do. Sharing his picture, Bhumi wrote, "Had the chance to work with Nitesh Ji in Badhaai Do. He was just so so wonderful and what a fine actor. My condolences to his family and friends."

Rajkummar Rao:

Rajkummar Rao also mourned the loss of Nitesh Pandey and wrote, "Rest in peace sir. Om Shanti."

Nakuul Mehta:

A few minutes ago, Nakuul Mehta and Nitesh Pandey worked together in the hit show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. Mourning the loss of the actor, Nakuul shared a candid throwback picture with Nitesh and penned a long note remembering their fond memories together. Nakuul wrote, "Dear Nits, You took me under your wings from the get go! Spring of 2012 in Manali was spent shooting Pyar Ka Dard Hai, my first on Television, you made sure I accompanied you to dinner every night and insisted I drank some Old Monk to keep me warm and jolly!"

Further, the Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actor wrote, "The next three years of being on a set with you laid the foundation of everything I learnt and built on..To watch you act as effortlessly as you did, enjoy food and a good drink, ferociously nurture stay dogs, shit on modern medicine, always ready with a homeopathy pill for my incessant sore throats and sniffles, your mad sense of humour, your never ending encouragement, your pride in your craft, your vision for sustainable living, your retro Honda CRV, your giving nonchalant close ups in a suit jacket and shorts under the lightman’s thermocol, your joi de vivre, your Naks.. let’s get a drink man.. seems so palpable and recent…"

Nakuul continued, "You my friend were a vibe, an energy and a talent which is amongst the best we have ever had in the business! Knowing you, I know you would insist that we celebrate you! I still remember you guffawing at the 2012 ‘me’ doing push-ups and running myself crazy before an emotional scene to get my blood pumping and emotion ready for a scene. I wish I did tell you that I secretly stole so much from you. So much of me on screen is just wanting to achieve the joy & melancholy you played with such lightness of being. Thank you, Nits (heart emoticon)."

"You will be loved and missed but I assure you that a large part of the beautiful you, I will continue to steal and bring to my performances. Adi/Nakuul," concluded the actor.

Take a look at Nakuul's post:

Siddharth Nigam:

Sharing Nitesh's picture on his Instagram story, Siddharth Nigam wrote, "Your dedication, wisdom, and camaraderie will forever be etched in our memories. You have left an indelible mark on our lives, and your presence will be sorely missed. May your spirit find eternal peace and serenity. RIP NITESH SIR"

Abhishek Nigam:

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek Nigam shared Nitesh Pandey's picture and wrote, "Rest In Peace Sir. You will be missed."

Kritika Kamra:

Taking to her Twitter handle, Kritika Kamra penned a note remembering her time working with Nitesh Pandey and mourned his demise. The actress tweeted, "Got a chance to work with #NiteshPandey first years back on Kuch Toh Log Kahenge and recently again on Gyaarah Gyaarah. Effortless actor and an affable person. Truly shocked by his passing. Been thinking about the time I spent with him on shoot. Will miss him."

Take a look at her tweet here-

Renuka Shahane:

A few hours ago, Renuka Shahane also offered her condolences to Nitesh's family by mourning his loss. She wrote, "Shocked to hear of Nitesh Panday's demise. He was such a nice person to work with. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. ॐ शांति"

Take a look at her tweet here-

Ashlesha Savant:

Ashlesha Savant also mourned the loss of her co-star Nitesh Pandey and shared his picture on her Instagram story, she wrote, "Rest in peace. Shocking. NP."

Nitesh Pandey was last seen essaying the role of Dheeraj Kapoor in the hit show Anupamaa.

