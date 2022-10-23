Kritika Kamra opens up on her birthday plans: My parents are coming to Mumbai; EXCLUSIVE

Kritika Kamra will be celebrating her birthday on October 25. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opens up on her plans for the big day. “Birthday eve is Diwali too, so my parents are coming to Mumbai, which is going to be fun because its two things - it’s Diwali and my birthday. But I am working, am shooting on my birthday. I was shooting even last year. It’s coincidental, I mean it’s just one of the days of shoot, and I didn’t say, ‘it’s my birthday, I don’t want to shoot on this day’. I like shooting on my birthday, I like the attention you get on set. Why not?,” laughs Kritika.

Meanwhile, Kritika also opens up on her forthcoming projects. “What is happening is I am actually very surprised with the things that are coming my way. There are parts that I didn’t even think that I wanted to play. I can’t reveal much but there is something that we finished filming, it’s actually also announced. But it’s a grey character, and is like nothing I have done before. But it came my way, and I had so much fun doing it. I don’t even want to say things, and then be like… I am not imaginative enough I think,” she states.