Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Abhishek Kumar explains how he overcame his claustrophobia; 'Could hear voices of those who doubted me'

Abhishek Kumar, currently appearing on Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 14, opened up about his intense experience performing the gas chamber stunt in a recent episode. He took to social media to share a lengthy post along with the clip of the stunt, expressing his feelings of being overwhelmed after completing the task. Abhishek also revealed that he feels he has overcome some of his claustrophobia after facing this challenge.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Abhishek Kumar uploaded a video from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 episode where he can be seen performing the gas chamber stunt. Here, the actor had to be locked inside a room where tear gas was released and had to perform the stunt as soon as possible to come out of the room.

Recalling his experience of being inside the tear gas chamber, Abhishek Kumar said, "Jab main tear gas chamber me tha, I thought I’ll quit the show. Per mujhe pta tha ise overcome karna zroori hai. Jab gates band hue I felt breathless. Tear gas meri eyes n throat tak chali gayi or saans lena and dikhna sab band hogya. When I started vomiting, mujhe laga it was over for me."

Take a look at Abhishek Kumar's post here-

In the caption of this post, Abhishek further explained how he recalled times when he was scared to go in lifts and in locked rooms in Bigg Boss 17. He stated, "I could hear the voices of those who doubted me, and I refused to let them be right. 2 minutes bhi ghanto lag rahe the, but after walking out of that chamber, I felt k Wow Abhishek tune kar dikhaaya yaar."

Advertisement

Expressing his joy of completing the stunt, Abhishek added, "Saalon lag gye ise overcome krne me isse ladne me but finally Maine kar dia. All thanks to khatron ke khiladi and team. I’m very very very grateful to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 for that."

Speaking about the gas chamber stunt in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14, all contestants were locked inside a chamber room. They had to perform a task inside the room based on their numbers and then come out. The task involved watching a combination of colors on TV and then placing rings on a rod according to that combination and removing a flag from a suitcase.

If the combination was correct, the stunt was complete. Otherwise, the contestant had to repeat the process. Abhishek successfully completed the stunt within time.

So far, Asim Riaz has been expelled from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 and Shilpa Shinde was eliminated.

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Was Asim Riaz paid hefty amount before being expelled from Rohit Shetty's show?