Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan slams Tanya Mittal for trying to gain sympathy: ‘Koi farak nahi padta’

In today’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Tanya Mittal is on Salman Khan’s radar. Her sympathy-gaining trait is what seems not to have gone down well with the host, and he has raised the issue in front of everyone. The promo is sure to get you excited for tonight’s episode.

Salman Khan questions Tanya Mittal

The promo begins with Salman Khan asking Tanya about the reason why she wants to always be the centre of attraction and play the sympathy card. He was hinting at the task when Malti Chahar pushed a saree-clad Mittal in the pool, which was actually a part of the task, and this made her cry. The influencer in her defence responded, “Aa gaya sir rona ab kya karu?” (I could not stop myself from crying, sir. What can I do?)

Khan then continued, “Acha, jo baaki logo ko maamuli lagti hai, wo aapke liye reason ban jaati hai rone dhone ke liye.” (The things that others consider basic, you make them a reason for your crying.)

He further concluded by saying, “Ye jo aap dhamki deti rehti ho ki main ab kuch nahi bolungi, aap jo kar rahi hai aap karo, koi farak nahi padta.” (You always keep giving threats about you not telling anything to anyone, whatever you are trying to do, you can keep doing. It is not bothering anyone at all.)

For the unversed, the equation in the Bigg Boss 19 house has changed ever since Malti Chahar entered as a wildcard contestant. Her rebel attitude and fighting nature are gaining a lot of attention. It was during a task that she pushed Mittal into the pool and left everyone shocked.

To see this drama unfold, you can watch tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 19.

