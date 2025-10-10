Bigg Boss 19, October 10 Episode Written Update: Malti Chahar’s attitude sparks drama as Nehal Chudasama becomes captain

The October 10 episode of Bigg Boss 19 was filled with heated moments, emotional outbursts, and unexpected twists. The housemates witnessed major confrontations, with Malti Chahar becoming the center of attention due to her attitude and behaviour during the task. The episode also saw Nehal Chudasama emerging as the new captain of the house.

Malti Chahar’s emotional breakdown and heated arguments

The episode began with Pranit More and Zeishan Quadri performing a task that required creating an image. However, they failed and were disqualified by sanchalak Kunickaa Sadanand. After the task ended, Bigg Boss announced that Nehal Chudasama, Ashnoor Kaur, Shehbaz Badesha, and Tanya Mittal were the contenders for captaincy.

Malti Chahar expressed disappointment toward her housemates and told Zeishan Quadri and Tanya Mittal that she had faked her emotions during the task. Neelam Giri advised her not to bring Tanya’s family into their discussions. Later, Malti confronted Tanya for lying, which led to an argument. Tanya told Neelam not to remain friends with Malti after the incident.

Here’s what happened during the captaincy task

The next morning, Amaal Mallik dedicated his romantic song Tune Mujhe Pehchana Nahi to his girlfriend outside the house, saying that she loves his long hair. Meanwhile, Farhana Bhatt noticed Malti sleeping even after the alarm song. She complained to Zeishan about Malti’s behaviour. Nehal Chudasama mocked Malti by calling her “Balti” and saying, “Malti andar se khaali hai.”

Farrhana later confirmed with the doctor that Malti was fine and accused her of pretending to be unwell. Their argument escalated, and Farrhana called her “Ghatiya Aurat.”

Nehal Chudasama becomes the new captain

During the captaincy task, Bigg Boss asked the four contenders to eliminate one contestant each from voting. Farrhana Bhatt, Abhishek Bajaj, Malti Chahar, and Amaal Mallik were removed. Bigg Boss then introduced a twist: the housemates had to name two contenders they didn’t want as captain. Nehal Chudasama received the fewest negative votes and became the new captain of the house.

Later, Kunickaa Sadanand opened up about her past struggles, revealing she had battled alcoholism after a breakup and had been in two live-in relationships. She also said she avoided dating actors because of their “self-obsessed attitude.”

Nehal assigned household duties, asking Malti to clean utensils. Malti refused, leading to a heated exchange. Amaal Mallik offered to do the chore instead, but Nehal and Farhana stopped him. Eventually, Amaal stepped back from the duty.

Gaurav Khanna wins the sponsor task

In the sponsor task, contestants shared their best memories in the house. Amaal Mallik spoke about his moments with Baseer Ali, Zeishan Quadri, and Shehbaz Badesha. Gaurav Khanna recalled his entry day and received the most votes, winning a brand-new car.

However, Neelam Giri and Tanya Mittal felt hurt when Amaal didn’t mention them as close friends. Amaal clarified that only Baseer, Shehbaz, and Zeishan were close to him. Zeishan later confronted Neelam for voting against Amaal during the task.

