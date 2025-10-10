Dipika Kakar starts cooking for her family again after battling liver cancer, gets emotional: 'Felt guilty for not...'

Television actor Dipika Kakar got emotional after entering the kitchen for the first time since her liver cancer surgery. The actress, who loves cooking, shared that she missed preparing meals for her family and felt guilty for not being able to do it for so long.

Dipika and her husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, along with their son Rehaan, recently returned to Mumbai after spending some time in Shoaib’s hometown, Bhopal. The couple also gave their home a refreshing makeover upon their return.

Dipika Kakar’s emotional kitchen moment

In a recent vlog, Dipika Kakar revealed that she finally felt strong enough to cook again after her recovery. Overwhelmed with emotion, she said, “Finally main itni thik hogayi hun ki cook kar pau. Aaj phir main chicken bana rahi hu puri family ke liye.”

Shoaib, who was by her side, smiled and jokingly told her, “Haa, but ye roz-roz nahi chalega.” Dipika then wiped her tears and shared how grateful she felt, saying, “I can’t describe how happy I am today. The satisfaction I’m getting today is something I can’t explain because I was waiting for this day for a long time.”

Here’s what happened after Dipika and Shoaib’s return to Mumbai

Before returning to Mumbai, the couple went shopping in Bhopal, bought gifts and household items for their family. Shoaib expressed how much he enjoyed spending time in his hometown and shared his wish to visit again soon. Dipika agreed, promising they would come back soon for another family trip.

Once back in Mumbai, the couple decided to give their living room a complete makeover. The space now has a stunning white, beige, and golden aesthetic. Shoaib shared a glimpse of the renovated room on social media, describing it as something they had envisioned for a long time.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan celebrates first Karwa Chauth with Rocky Jaiswal; Shares mehendi moment